Steph Claire Smith Has The Answer To Your Pilates Needs, Without Breaking The Bank

As the cost of living continues to soar, maintaining a Pilates practice has become increasingly out of reach for many Australians. A recent survey with over 3,000 people conducted by Kic revealed that 73 per cent of Pilates aficionados have completely stopped (31 per cent) or reduced (42 per cent) their studio Pilates classes due to the cost of classes.

The survey highlights the barriers women face with studio Pilates: 64 percent have been stung with a cancellation fee, averaging $16 per class. 85 per cent haven’t been able to exercise due to waitlists at their local studios. 80 per cent have paid for a studio/gym membership they didn’t use. Of those who haven’t tried studio Pilates, cost is the main barrier (86 per cent). This is followed by 1 in 3 feeling too intimidated or self-conscious to try studio Pilates.

People are spending on average $160/month on Pilates with 1 in 4 paying $200-$300. 73 per cent of Pilates goers have completely stopped (31 per cent) or reduced (42 per cent) their studio Pilates classes due to the cost of classes. 1 in 3 are now doing at-home Pilates, 1 in 4 are doing a hybrid of studio and at-home and 1 in 4 have stopped Pilates altogether.

Co-founder Steph Claire Smith is so confident she has the answer for Pilates girls on a budget – she’s leaked her phone number – inviting you to give her a call or text on 0485 875 132 and she’ll help you find your flow.

Can’t get through to Steph? You’ll be directed to Kic Concierge, a tailored service to prove that Pilates can be accessible and affordable for everyone. Whether you’re a Pilates queen or just beginning your journey, complete the concierge quiz, and you’ll receive a personalised Pilates pack, right to your inbox.

“Pilates is trending, and I’m here for it! It’s my favourite way to move my body – it makes me feel strong and empowered. But being in your Pilates era doesn’t have to break the bank. At Kic, we believe that everyone deserves access to quality fitness that makes them feel good,” said Steph Claire Smith.

“It’s a sad reality that with the rising cost of living, activities that support our health, both physical and mental, are often the first to go. But when we prioritise our bodies & minds, we’re able to approach our competing work, life, and financial demands with more energy, mental clarity, and reduced stress. We hope to empower people to seek out affordable options to keep them motivated and moving, rather than giving it all up completely,” said Laura Henshaw, CEO & co-founder.

When you complete Kic’s free concierge quiz, you will receive tailored Pilates classes designed to meet your needs. A flow fit for everyone: With 150+ on-demand guided classes, 4 expert trainers, and 7 unique styles including traditional, barre, cardio, power, mind and body, prenatal, and postnatal Pilates.

Steph Claire Smith will be taking calls and texts on 0485 875 132 from Monday 29 July. T&Cs apply, including standard call and text charges. AU only.