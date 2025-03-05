Startup Missing Perspectives Receives Investment, Launches Marketplace To Connect Brands With Female Reporters & Content Creators

Missing Perspectives, a media startup dedicated to amplifying young female storytelling, has received strategic investment from renowned film producer and tech investor Deanne Weir.

The partnership will enable the company to scale its operations and continue its mission of platforming female storytelling both in Australia and beyond.

As part of this exciting new chapter, Missing Perspectives is also formally launching the Missing Perspectives Directory, a groundbreaking marketplace platform designed to connect media outlets, brands, agencies, and newsrooms with a diverse network of female reporters and content creators.

This powerful new tool will help advance gender equity in media by making it easier for reporters to find work opportunities while enabling newsrooms to diversify their content.

The Missing Perspectives Directory is already home to over 400 talented reporters and creators, with 10 organisations currently piloting the platform.

Reporters are able to directly post pitches to brands and newsrooms, while media outlets and agencies can post call-outs for content, creating new pathways for collaboration and visibility for female journalists and content creators across the globe.

“We are incredibly excited about the future of Missing Perspectives, especially with Deanne’s support and guidance,” said Phoebe Saintilan-Stocks, founder and CEO of Missing Perspectives.

“This investment allows us to continue our rapid growth and provide more opportunities for women in media. The launch of the Missing Perspectives Directory is a pivotal moment for us, creating a marketplace that connects the diverse talent pool of female reporters and creators with the brands and newsrooms that need them.”

The launch of the Missing Perspectives Directory marks just one of the many milestones the company has achieved in recent months. Missing Perspectives recently announced the launch of its new women’s sports show, Momentum, which highlights the stories and achievements of female athletes, further solidifying Missing Perspectives’ commitment to uplifting and empowering women across all sectors of the media. The show was produced in partnership with MECCA M-POWER.

Deanne Weir said ‘Phoebe is an inspiring and energetic founder whose mission to amplify the voices and concerns of women storytellers fits perfectly with ours at the WeirAnderson group. Missing Perspectives is already having a significant impact on the media landscape, and the Missing Perspectives Directory platform will ensure global opportunities for female creatives’.

With a rapidly expanding footprint and a growing network of partners, Missing Perspectives is well on its way to becoming a cornerstone in the movement for gender equity in journalism and media.