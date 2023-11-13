Starcom Blasts Zooper Dooper Into Space

Starcom Blasts Zooper Dooper Into Space
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Zooper Dooper, will be going where no Aussie food brand has gone before, with the nation’s much-loved refreshment set to be launched into space.

To celebrate the release of Zooper Dooper’s Space Freeze no-sugar product, media agency Starcom Australia and SCA (Southern Cross Austereo) will be propelling a pack of unfrozen Zooper Doopers into the sky to see the height at which they freeze.

Zooper Dooper has long been unofficially connected with space through its eight cosmic flavours (Cola Cosmos, Deep Space Lime, Fairy Floss Force Field, Blackcurrant Phaser, Raspberry Rocket, Bubble-gum Quasar, Space Pineapple and Orange Quadrant).

The launch, which will take place on Zooper Dooper Day – the first day of summer (1 December) – will be broadcast by SCA’s Hit Network across radio, social media and the LiSTNR digital audio app.

In the weeks prior, radio host and comedian Tommy Little of Hit’s national Carrie & Tommy Drive show will be ‘training’ the pack of Zooper Doopers on air to ensure they are ready for their space odyssey. Tommy will also be sharing in the action of blast off day, providing commentary for Hit Network listeners.

Listeners will be invited to visit the Zooper Dooper Space Freeze website throughout November to participate in a competition to guess the exact height at which the ice poles will freeze. Those who enter will go into the running to win $10,000 and a one-year supply of Zooper Dooper Space Freeze no sugar, with the winner to be announced live on air on the Carrie & Tommy Drive show.

“We’re so excited to celebrate Zooper Dooper’s newest no-sugar product – Space Freeze – by sending it to space to see what height it freezes! Having this launch take place on Zooper Dooper Day is perfect timing as Aussies have just begun gearing up for the warmer months ahead and can get their hands on their beloved summer treats,” said Zooper Dooper marketing manager, Jennifer Perry.

“Zooper Dooper has long been an iconic part of the Australian summer. We are delighted to be able to partner with SCA to create hype and excitement around the Zooper Dooper brand on a national scale in the lead-up to National Zooper Dooper Day, delivering something quite literally out of this world,” said Starcom Australia client service director, Marcus Morris.

“This was a Zooper Dooper fun activation to be a part of. Our Hit audience is a perfect fit for the Zooper Dooper consumer and Carrie & Tommy will bring their unique take and humour to the competition to engage their large national audience, with the added bonus of the winner being announced on air,” said SCA Melbourne head of radio sales, Victoria Young.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Starcom Zooper Dooper

Latest News

Important Dates & Deadlines – Cannes In Cairns 2024
  • Advertising

Important Dates & Deadlines – Cannes In Cairns 2024

Asia Pacific’s festival of creativity, Cannes in Cairns, is back for an even bigger and better third year — and there’s stuff you need to know. Take a minute and add some of these dates in the diary, or don’t, and summit to major FOMO and a significantly less productive career. As a reminder, with […]

Pitch Your Session – Deadline Extended for Cannes In Cairns
  • Advertising

Pitch Your Session – Deadline Extended for Cannes In Cairns

We get it, you’re busy. So with that in mind… and despite a stellar amount of Cannes in Cairns 2024 session submissions already — we’ve extended the deadline until the end of November. Due to popular demand – and some begging here and there – we’re pleased to announce that the team at Cannes in […]

Channel Factory Bolsters SEA Leadership With New Managing Director & Head of Sales
  • Marketing

Channel Factory Bolsters SEA Leadership With New Managing Director & Head of Sales

Channel Factory, a global brand suitability and contextual advertising platform for YouTube, has strengthened its APAC operations by appointing Kevin Rooney (lead image) as managing director for Southeast Asia and India and Kriti Jetley as head of sales SEA. In his new role, Rooney will assume overall responsibility for SEA and India and collaborate closely […]

The Cairns Crocodile Awards Are Coming! Are You Ready?
  • Advertising

The Cairns Crocodile Awards Are Coming! Are You Ready?

Though they might sound familiar — what with the reptiles making a home for themselves in and around Cairns and all — the Cairns Crocodiles Awards are an entirely new beast coming to Tropical North Queensland next year. These new Awards celebrate creativity that packs a punch and helps businesses and society make serious strides […]

Dean Boxall Celebrates Brookvale Unions Latest Win In New Campaign Via Clems
  • Campaigns

Dean Boxall Celebrates Brookvale Unions Latest Win In New Campaign Via Clems

Clemenger BBDO has sought the help of Australia’s ‘most passionate swimming coach’ Dean Boxall, to create a new campaign to launch Brookvale Union’s latest product, Vodka Passionfruit. Videos of Boxall went viral after the Tokyo Olympics, displaying his impassioned hip-thrusting, fist-pumping reaction to swimmer Ariarne Titmus winning Gold in the 400-metre freestyle. Continuing the brand’s […]

Havas Host Imports Kelly Larken & Mike Alhadeff From The UK
  • Advertising

Havas Host Imports Kelly Larken & Mike Alhadeff From The UK

Havas Host has made two new senior appointments, hiring Kelly Larken as group account director and Mike Alhadeff as planning director. Lead image: from L to R – Mike Alhadeff, Ant Moore, Alyce Gillis, and Kelly Larken Both hires come directly from roles in the UK, with Larken most recently working as group account director […]

72andSunny & INNOCEAN Take Home First Adland ARIAs
  • Advertising

72andSunny & INNOCEAN Take Home First Adland ARIAs

The Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) has revealed the winners of the inaugural Best Use of an Australian Recording in an Advertisement awards, inspired by the Our Soundtrack Our Ads campaign. The winners were announced at last nights 2023 ARIA Awards in partnership with YouTube. Claiming victory for Best Use of an Australian Recording in […]

2degrees AR Data Piñata Returns Via TBWA\NZ
  • Marketing

2degrees AR Data Piñata Returns Via TBWA\NZ

Paulie the giant, 2degrees AR Data Piñata is back, and this year, he’s brought his buddies with him. With 800 years of free data and Samsung prizes to give away in the lead-up to Christmas, 2degrees has called for reinforcements and formed the ridiculously large 2degrees Data Piñata Armada. The game uses AR technology to […]

CHEP Joins With School Strike 4 Climate To Get Kids To Bunk Off School To Save The Planet
  • Campaigns

CHEP Joins With School Strike 4 Climate To Get Kids To Bunk Off School To Save The Planet

School Strike 4 Climate (SS4C), the largest youth-led climate organisation in Australia, is holding a nationwide protest this Friday, 17 November. To encourage as many school-aged kids as possible to skip classes on the day and make their voices heard, SS4C has created The Climate Doctor’s Certificate via creative agency CHEP. It’s a sick note […]

Indie Agency Elastic Unveils New Work For Daikin
  • Campaigns

Indie Agency Elastic Unveils New Work For Daikin

Independent creative company Elastic has launched its new work for Australia’s number one air conditioning company, Daikin. ‘Perfecting the Air’ demonstrates Daikin’s capability to transform any home into a haven, curating the perfect climate to keep homes cool and comfortable throughout the year. Having worked with Daikin for over seven years, Elastic was tasked with […]

Dentsu’s Revenues Drop 6% In Q3s
  • Advertising
  • Media

Dentsu’s Revenues Drop 6% In Q3s

Work at Dentsu? Well, the Christmas party just got downgraded from "Ivy Bar" to "Hog's Breath" on these numbers.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
The Clio Awards Announce 2024 Jury Chairs
  • Marketing

The Clio Awards Announce 2024 Jury Chairs

The Clio Awards has announced the esteemed industry leaders that will serve as the chairs of its multidisciplinary juries in 2024. For the first time, 12 of the jury chairs will come together to form a unified jury themselves and will determine the Grand Clio Winner in Innovation by selecting from the Gold Clio winners […]

Meta and Zitcha Revolutionise Off-Site Retail Media With Managed Partner Ads
  • Advertising

Meta and Zitcha Revolutionise Off-Site Retail Media With Managed Partner Ads

Retailers globally can now seamlessly tap into the estimated US$40 billion off-site media market, leveraging Meta’s Managed Partner Ads (MPA) API integration with retail media platform Zitcha. The partnership empowers retailers to unlock the full potential of Meta’s Shopper Marketing Ads product. New Zealand’s largest retail group, The Warehouse Group and its retail media network […]

Slew Of New Hires At Digital Minds
  • Marketing

Slew Of New Hires At Digital Minds

Judging by this press photo, Digital Minds appears to have recruited a mini giant who'll be a boon for the lightbulbs.