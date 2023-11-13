Starcom Blasts Zooper Dooper Into Space

Zooper Dooper, will be going where no Aussie food brand has gone before, with the nation’s much-loved refreshment set to be launched into space.

To celebrate the release of Zooper Dooper’s Space Freeze no-sugar product, media agency Starcom Australia and SCA (Southern Cross Austereo) will be propelling a pack of unfrozen Zooper Doopers into the sky to see the height at which they freeze.

Zooper Dooper has long been unofficially connected with space through its eight cosmic flavours (Cola Cosmos, Deep Space Lime, Fairy Floss Force Field, Blackcurrant Phaser, Raspberry Rocket, Bubble-gum Quasar, Space Pineapple and Orange Quadrant).

The launch, which will take place on Zooper Dooper Day – the first day of summer (1 December) – will be broadcast by SCA’s Hit Network across radio, social media and the LiSTNR digital audio app.

In the weeks prior, radio host and comedian Tommy Little of Hit’s national Carrie & Tommy Drive show will be ‘training’ the pack of Zooper Doopers on air to ensure they are ready for their space odyssey. Tommy will also be sharing in the action of blast off day, providing commentary for Hit Network listeners.

Listeners will be invited to visit the Zooper Dooper Space Freeze website throughout November to participate in a competition to guess the exact height at which the ice poles will freeze. Those who enter will go into the running to win $10,000 and a one-year supply of Zooper Dooper Space Freeze no sugar, with the winner to be announced live on air on the Carrie & Tommy Drive show.

“We’re so excited to celebrate Zooper Dooper’s newest no-sugar product – Space Freeze – by sending it to space to see what height it freezes! Having this launch take place on Zooper Dooper Day is perfect timing as Aussies have just begun gearing up for the warmer months ahead and can get their hands on their beloved summer treats,” said Zooper Dooper marketing manager, Jennifer Perry.

“Zooper Dooper has long been an iconic part of the Australian summer. We are delighted to be able to partner with SCA to create hype and excitement around the Zooper Dooper brand on a national scale in the lead-up to National Zooper Dooper Day, delivering something quite literally out of this world,” said Starcom Australia client service director, Marcus Morris.

“This was a Zooper Dooper fun activation to be a part of. Our Hit audience is a perfect fit for the Zooper Dooper consumer and Carrie & Tommy will bring their unique take and humour to the competition to engage their large national audience, with the added bonus of the winner being announced on air,” said SCA Melbourne head of radio sales, Victoria Young.