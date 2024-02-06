Stanley “Cup” Takes On Frank Green

Stanley “Cup” Takes On Frank Green
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



ACT boasts the highest demand for Stanley’s viral water bottles at 16% above the national average.

The notorious Stanley tumbler rose in popularity during the pandemic through the social media platform TikTok despite the American brand itself being established over 100 years ago as a camping gear and outdoor accessories.

NZCasinoClub’s findings indicate Australians have googled Stanley tumblers around 121,000 times monthly, with interest skyrocketing by 362% in January compared to average levels over the last year.

The frenzy appears to be making its mark on Australia as Melbourne’s own Frank Green water bottles are being pushed aside as Stanley “cups” annual revenue skyrocketed from $107M AUD to over $1.15bn AUD in four years.

ACT’s interest in the American Stanley bottles has led them to a total of 542 monthly searches per 100,000 people, according to NZCasinoClub’s findings.

New South Wales ranked fourth on the list, with 39,226 monthly searches statewide, representing a third of Australia’s total volume.

A spokesperson from NZCasinoClub said, “Stanley mania has sparked a massive surge in customer demand across Australia. Data reveals that demand is highest in the East, followed by Western Australia”.




Please login with linkedin to comment

stanley cup

Latest News

As Facebook Turns 20, Adland Weighs In On The Indelible Mark It Has Left On Advertising
  • Technology

As Facebook Turns 20, Adland Weighs In On The Indelible Mark It Has Left On Advertising

On 4 February 2004, a dorky-looking Mark Zuckerberg launched “TheFacebook” to his Harvard classmates, in the 20 years that followed, the website — subsequently rebranded to Facebook — went on to change the world. It also went on to change the advertising industry, with marketers given unprecedented psychographic tools to target users and powerful, quantifiable […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Pinnacle Foundation Invites Australians To Gather Chosen Family And ‘Picnic For Pinnacle’
  • Marketing

Pinnacle Foundation Invites Australians To Gather Chosen Family And ‘Picnic For Pinnacle’

Queer education charity, The Pinnacle Foundation is calling on Australians to gather their chosen families, colleagues, or social circles during the month of February for a ‘Picnic for Pinnacle’ to raise funds for the life-changing education support it provides. This timely initiative sneaks in ahead of the annual Mardi Gras season and will help not […]

Forbes Australia Launches 2024 Women’s Summit
  • Media

Forbes Australia Launches 2024 Women’s Summit

Forbes Australia has announced its second annual Forbes Australia Women’s Summit, “Power Rising”, will take place on Tuesday March 26 at the Roslyn Packer Theatre, Walsh Bay, Sydney. This year’s Summit builds on the success of the 2023 event, which attracted more than 1,600 attendees and included a stellar line-up of speakers and panellists. The […]

Yango Appointed By BYD To Launch The Brand Into The Australian Market
  • Advertising

Yango Appointed By BYD To Launch The Brand Into The Australian Market

Independent media agency Yango has been appointed by multinational electric vehicle company BYD in Australia to launch the brand and multiple vehicle options into the Australian market. Lead Image: Yango Team 2024 BYD is the largest electric vehicle manufacturer in the world, having recently overtaken Tesla, selling more battery-only vehicles than the US giant in […]