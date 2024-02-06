ACT boasts the highest demand for Stanley’s viral water bottles at 16% above the national average.

The notorious Stanley tumbler rose in popularity during the pandemic through the social media platform TikTok despite the American brand itself being established over 100 years ago as a camping gear and outdoor accessories.

NZCasinoClub’s findings indicate Australians have googled Stanley tumblers around 121,000 times monthly, with interest skyrocketing by 362% in January compared to average levels over the last year.

The frenzy appears to be making its mark on Australia as Melbourne’s own Frank Green water bottles are being pushed aside as Stanley “cups” annual revenue skyrocketed from $107M AUD to over $1.15bn AUD in four years.

ACT’s interest in the American Stanley bottles has led them to a total of 542 monthly searches per 100,000 people, according to NZCasinoClub’s findings.

New South Wales ranked fourth on the list, with 39,226 monthly searches statewide, representing a third of Australia’s total volume.

A spokesperson from NZCasinoClub said, “Stanley mania has sparked a massive surge in customer demand across Australia. Data reveals that demand is highest in the East, followed by Western Australia”.