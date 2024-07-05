Stan Hires Uber’s Head Of Marketing David Griffiths

David Griffiths joined Stan last month as a director of brand and creative.

Griffiths has served as Uber and Uber Eats head of marketing for the past four years, including a stint alongside APAC CMO Lucinda Barlow to develop the marketing function across the region.

He has been appointed to lead the evolution of the Stan brand and will be responsible for brand strategy, brand health and creative direction, among other duties.

Reporting to Stan’s CMO Diana Ilinkovski, Griffiths will lead a team of 15 and work in a marketing function that is 60-strong.

He brings more than 20 years to the role. Under his watch at Uber, the brand won B&T’s TV Ad of the Year and Campaign of the Year for The Grey Wiggle, which also picked a number of Effies.

Prior to Uber, Griffiths was the group sales and marketing lead of Samsung Electronics, and served as the managing director of the UK-headquartered creative agency Iris Worldwide, which picked up plenty of accolades during his tenure.

He joins Stan’s marketing team at an interesting juncture. In the first half of 2023, Stan was the sixth largest spender of advertising and the SVOD will play an important role as part of Nine’s Paris Olympic Games coverage.