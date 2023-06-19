Stan Extends Lionsgate Partnership With Multi-Year Deal

Stan Extends Lionsgate Partnership With Multi-Year Deal
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Stan has expanded its partnership with Hollywood studio Lionsgate with a multi-year deal which includes first-run dramas, as well as premium catalogue TV series and films such as Mad Men, La La Land and Twilight.

The extended partnership will see the renewal of Lionsgate television series and blockbuster films.

The agreement is Stan’s latest major partnership with a Hollywood studio for first-run premium scripted series, following last year’s blockbuster deal with Sony Pictures Television.

The deal builds on Stan’s long-standing partnership with Lionsgate and STARZ, which has seen smash-hit series the Power franchise, Minx, Heels, Hightown, P-Valley, BMF and The Serpent Queen stream exclusively on Stan in Australia.

Stan’s new agreement with Lionsgate will see the exclusive premiere of a number of first-run premium dramas coming soon, including espionage drama Gray, starring Patricia Clarkson (Six Feet Under), Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones) and Rupert Everett (My Best Friend’s Wedding), and based on an original concept by bestselling novelist David Baldacci. Patricia Clarkson plays a CIA spy returning after two decades in hiding, dodging government spies who suspected her of being a traitor. When she returns to her old life, a new mole within her old network puts her life in jeopardy.

Other premium dramas coming soon to Stan from Lionsgate and STARZ will include a sequel series based on the ground-breaking hit Spartacus currently in development from creator Steven S. DeKnight, expanding on the original, smash-hit fictionalised story of historical figure Spartacus, a gladiator who led a major slave uprising against the Roman republic; Welcome to Flatch, a mockumentary series following a group of young adults in a small American town, starring comedian Holmes (Call Me Kat), Sean William Scott (American Pie) and Jaime Pressly (Mom); and Canadian comedy Son of a Critch, created by and starring comedian Mark Critch. Based on his memoir about coming of age in the 1980s, the series also stars Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (Pinocchio) and Claire Rankin (Molly’s Game). Stan’s partnership with Lionsgate will also include additional first-run series to be announced soon.

The output agreement also includes exclusive theatrical films such as the drama White Bird, the spin-off companion film to the 2017 hit Wonder, starring Gillian Anderson (Sex Education) and Helen Mirren (The Good Liar); and Alice, Darling, the psychological thriller starring Anna Kendrick (A Simple Favor) as a woman trapped in an abusive relationship.

Additionally, the agreement includes Lionsgate series Mad Men, Weeds, The Spanish Princess, Anger Management, The Girlfriend Experience and Black Sails, as well as an extensive catalogue of global blockbuster films including La La Land, Wolf Creek, The Artist, The Blair Witch Project and Twilight.

Stan chief executive officer Martin Kugeler said: “Stan’s multi-year output agreement with Lionsgate secures a suite of exciting new first-run premium dramas from a global content leader, exclusive to our Australian subscribers. Over the years, Lionsgate and STARZ have produced some of the most exciting Hollywood TV shows and movies, with Gaslit, the Power franchise, Minx and The Serpent Queen proving very successful for our service. We can not wait to bring the new shows to Australian audiences.

This deal is a testament to our longstanding partnership with Lionsgate and STARZ, and is the latest addition to our existing content agreements with major Hollywood studios. This deal ensures an even stronger line up of exclusive Hollywood and global content complementing our Australian Originals on Stan. We look forward to expanding our strategic partnership with Lionsgate.”

Lionsgate president of worldwide television distribution Jim Packer commented: “We’re pleased to expand our successful relationship with Stan. The agreement reaffirms the enormous value of our content to platform partners worldwide while allowing us to bring Australian audiences a deep slate of signature Lionsgate and STARZ properties, from exciting new shows like the Spartacus sequel to beloved film & TV brands La La Land and Mad Men.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

lionsgate stan

Latest News

AANA Responds To “Unnecessary” Calls To Ban Junk Food Ads Aimed At Kids
  • Marketing

AANA Responds To “Unnecessary” Calls To Ban Junk Food Ads Aimed At Kids

The Australian Association of National Advertisers (AANA) has acknowledged community concern about child obesity, but blanket bans on advertising for some parts of the food and beverage industry are not going to solve the problem and will lead to job losses during difficult economic times. Reducing childhood obesity is an important issue that requires a […]

Seven’s CMO Mel Hopkins Joins the Growth D_Stillery At Cannes In Cairns
  • Marketing

Seven’s CMO Mel Hopkins Joins the Growth D_Stillery At Cannes In Cairns

Have you been loving The Growth D_stillery’s video series thus far? All from B&T’s very own recent conference extraordinaire, Cannes In Cairns? So far the video series has hosted such industry luminaires as B&T’s own Dave Hovenden, the wonderful Jane Caro and MONA’s director of marketing and communications, David Brammall. And we’ve got an absolute […]

Mitsubishi Electric Announces Dolphins NRL Partnership
  • Marketing

Mitsubishi Electric Announces Dolphins NRL Partnership

Mitsubishi Electric Australia has announced that it has joined the Dolphins NRL club as official air conditioning and refrigeration partners. Company executive director and general manager Zane Barron said he is thrilled to be announcing this partnership with the Dolphins. The addition of the Dolphins as the second Brisbane franchise in the NRL has been […]

The Matildas Brand: Doing It Their Way
  • Opinion

The Matildas Brand: Doing It Their Way

Creative design agency Hulsbosch has worked closely over a number of years with Football Australia. Now, with a month out from FIFA Womens World Cup 2023, the agency’s client strategy director, Carolyn Pitt, talks on how the women’s team’s built one of the biggest brands in the land… The countdown is on for the commencement […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Dementia Support Australia Unveils Confronting New National Campaign Via Indie Agency Mindjam
  • Campaigns

Dementia Support Australia Unveils Confronting New National Campaign Via Indie Agency Mindjam

A national campaign featuring a hard-hitting television commercial will be launched this week to increase awareness about help available for people living with dementia experiencing symptoms including aggression, irritability, agitation, vocalisations, and delusions. The “Dementia affects us all” campaign by Dementia Support Australia (DSA) has a special focus on the growing number of people living […]

Key Factors To Consider When Choosing A Customer Data Platform
  • Opinion

Key Factors To Consider When Choosing A Customer Data Platform

In this guest post, Damian Williams (lead image), chief technology officer at n3 Hub, says data is the key for any modern marketer and that makes choosing the right customer data platform (CDP) all the more important. Here’s his tips… Of all the resources needed by an organisation’s marketing team, the most important is access […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Intentional Launches New Creative Division
  • Marketing

Intentional Launches New Creative Division

Melbourne independent digital agency, Intentional today announced the launch of a new creative division which will focus on studio user generated content (UGC) and content creation that combines the agency’s  media buying team with high performing creative. The new division will allow Intentional to conceptualise and create social media ad campaigns across multiple platforms using […]

Icon Agency Doubles Down On Tech Communications Expertise By Creating New Senior Roles
  • Marketing

Icon Agency Doubles Down On Tech Communications Expertise By Creating New Senior Roles

Icon Agency has boosted its senior leadership team promoting David Radestock to the newly created role of executive director of communications and promoting Carly Vale as the agency’s new business operations director. Formerly director of technology, Radestock’s promotion to executive director sees him lead Icon’s Communications department and its impressive roster of tech clients spearheaded […]

Australia’s Radio Newcomer Disrupt Radio Makes Waves With Star-Studded Debut
  • Marketing

Australia’s Radio Newcomer Disrupt Radio Makes Waves With Star-Studded Debut

Australia’s newest radio station Disrupt Radio has announced it will officially launch onto the airwaves on Monday June 26, 2023, spearheaded by international entrepreneur and business maverick Sir Bob Geldof, alongside some of Australia’s most inspiring personalities. Featuring a diverse lineup of celebrity hosts, Disrupt Radio delivers daily talk programming and content via DAB+ digital […]

Instagram Launches Broadcast Channels in Australia
  • Marketing

Instagram Launches Broadcast Channels in Australia

Mark Zuckerberg announced this morning that Instagram is expanding its broadcast channels globally – including to Australia. This update will give millions of creators a new way to directly engage with their followers at scale in real time. Broadcast channels are a public, one-to-many messaging tool creators can use to help followers stay in-the-know with the […]

Beautiful teenage girl standing next to neon light and listening music
  • Marketing

IAS Launches Its Quality Attention Measurement Product

Integral Ad Science, a global media measurement and optimisation platform, today announced the launch of its Quality Attention post-bid measurement product. Quality Attention combines IAS’s unique access to more than 280 billion daily digital interactions with rigorous attention research to create a powerful way for marketers to get a greater impact from their advertising campaigns. […]

2degrees Takes Us Back To The First Year In History
  • Marketing

2degrees Takes Us Back To The First Year In History

The latest campaign from 2degrees and TBWA\NZ ‘Value for the Ages’ takes us back to 536 AD, the worst year in human history, to show how great value from 2degrees can make even the toughest of times marginally better. 2degrees has been fighting for fair to offer New Zealanders great value from the very beginning, […]