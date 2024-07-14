St John Ambulance Victoria Targets First Aid Responders In Integrated Campaign Via Town Square

Australia’s most dangerous home takes centre stage in a new integrated campaign for St John Ambulance Victoria via Town Square to highlight how accidents and injuries can often strike when and where they are least expected.

Created by Melbourne independent agency Town Square, the ‘If it happens at home’ campaign builds on the ‘Know First Aid’ brand platform. The first campaign, also from Town Square, broke category convention by switching the focus from victim to responder with the public outcry ‘Does anyone know first aid?’. This latest phase makes it personal, confronting people with the reality of being powerless in the place they should feel safest.

“This campaign doubles down on the less is more approach to storytelling. Instead of featuring panic or people, it focuses on simple everyday scenes at home that hint something has gone wrong, creating tension and inviting viewers to fill in the devasting blanks. By using relatable scenarios, illustrated with simple imagery, we want to motivate people to prioritise first aid training for the safety of all their loved ones,” said Brendan Day, executive creative director at Town Square.

The campaign films, social, press, and out of home will drive viewers to connect to a website inviting Aussies to test their first aid knowledge. A content series that helps people make their homes safer by knowing first aid will also be introduced.

The leading cause of death for those aged under 44 in Australia is injuries from accidents, while 28 per cent of Aussies have never been trained in first aid. An estimated 59 per cent of Australian deaths from accidents could be prevented if first aid was administered before an ambulance arrived.

“Most people think the worst won’t happen to them, which is why our Know First Aid platform is so important. It creates relevancy and impact and encourages more Aussies to be first aid trained. We know this will ultimately save more lives,” added Emma Klinakis, marketing and community programs manager at St John Ambulance Victoria.

Credits:

Client: St John Ambulance Victoria

Chief executive officer: Gordon Botwright

Marketing and community programs manager: Emma Klinakis

Creative & media agency: Town Square

Executive creative director: Brendan Day

Art director: Peter Crawford

Copywriter: Samuel Nicolaci

Head of production: Anna Morris

Head of media: Adrian Tan

Production company: Good Grief Productions

Directors: Henry Gosper & Cam Trafford

Producer: Douglas E Pope

Director of photography: Jesse Lane

Sound design: Andrew Collie Richards

Photographer: Lillie Waters