Squarespace Recruits Zendaya For Ocean-Obsessed Super Bowl Ad
Squarespace has today announced superstar actress, Zendaya, as the newest star of its Super Bowl ad, the first designed by its in-house Los Angeles creative team.
This marks the actresses’ first outing in a Super Bowl ad, following a hugely successful 2022 with Spider-Man: No Way Home and HBO’s Euphoria.
Titled, ‘Everything To Sell/Shell Anything’, the 10-second teaser sees Zendaya clad in an aqua satin dress – with attached sea shell doodads – frolicking along the shores of a gentle beach in the early morning glow, while surrounded with hundreds of sea shells. Why? Don’t know.
While the ad marks Zendaya’s debut at the highly anticipated sporting event, it certainly isn’t Squarespace’s first rodeo – or, Super Bowl.
2022’s Big Game will mark the eighth time the website-building platform has premiered an ad, following last year’s outing with Dolly Parton (in which she glorified the gig economy with her song “9 to 5”), and their 2020 effort, which saw Winona Ryder visiting Winona, Minnesota. Get it?
Zendaya will join the loaded 2022 Super Bowl ad lineup, which already features the likes of Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Earlier today, NBC announced it had sold all of its in-game ad spots, including those on streaming and online services.
The full ad will premiere during the upcoming Super Bowl LVI game on Monday, 14 February, during the game’s first quarter. For American viewers, that is.
