Squarespace Recruits Zendaya For Ocean-Obsessed Super Bowl Ad

Squarespace Recruits Zendaya For Ocean-Obsessed Super Bowl Ad
Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
SHARE
THIS



Squarespace has today announced superstar actress, Zendaya, as the newest star of its Super Bowl ad, the first designed by its in-house Los Angeles creative team.

This marks the actresses’ first outing in a Super Bowl ad, following a hugely successful 2022 with Spider-Man: No Way Home and HBO’s Euphoria.

Titled, ‘Everything To Sell/Shell Anything’, the 10-second teaser sees Zendaya clad in an aqua satin dress – with attached sea shell doodads – frolicking along the shores of a gentle beach in the early morning glow, while surrounded with hundreds of sea shells. Why? Don’t know.

 

While the ad marks Zendaya’s debut at the highly anticipated sporting event, it certainly isn’t Squarespace’s first rodeo – or, Super Bowl.

2022’s Big Game will mark the eighth time the website-building platform has premiered an ad, following last year’s outing with Dolly Parton (in which she glorified the gig economy with her song “9 to 5”), and their 2020 effort, which saw Winona Ryder visiting Winona, Minnesota. Get it?

Zendaya will join the loaded 2022 Super Bowl ad lineup, which already features the likes of Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Earlier today, NBC announced it had sold all of its in-game ad spots, including those on streaming and online services.

The full ad will premiere during the upcoming Super Bowl LVI game on Monday, 14 February, during the game’s first quarter. For American viewers, that is.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Squarespace super bowl Zendaya

Latest News

InMoment Releases Transformative AI Brand Growth Technology
  • Campaigns
  • Technology

InMoment Releases Transformative AI Brand Growth Technology

InMoment has announced a new layer of AI to boost its experience improvement (XI) solutions that enable brands to grow through better understandings of teams, customers and future customers alike. Recent research has shown that improving experiences are top of the CEO priority list, but the emotive nature of experiences has meant that scaling these […]

Alex Bank Announces Two New Executive Appointments
  • Campaigns

Alex Bank Announces Two New Executive Appointments

Alex Bank, a 100 per cent digital, Australian-based new bank, has ramped up 2022 growth plans announcing two new executive appointments. Alex Bank has recently appointed two new executive team members. Sascha Hunt (Pictured above) has been appointed as chief growth officer and Jeff Nel (Pictured below) as chief operations officer. The appointments come off […]

ReAmped Energy Introduces ‘The Davies Family’ To Fight Against Unfair Energy Prices
  • Advertising

ReAmped Energy Introduces ‘The Davies Family’ To Fight Against Unfair Energy Prices

ReAmped Energy has introduced the Davies, a ‘typical’ Aussie family who don’t want to be ripped off by their energy company. The Davies are a ‘typical’ Aussie family, but by typical, ReAmped means they’re totally unique. That’s because no two Aussie families are really the same. However, what does make them typical of most families […]

UniSuper Announces A Slew Of New Appointments
  • Media

UniSuper Announces A Slew Of New Appointments

UniSuper – the $110 billion fund now open to all Australians, has announced three new appointments to its executive leadership team. Dani Murrie (main photo), chief marketing and growth officer, Danielle Mair, chief member and advice officer and Anastasia Crisafi, chief financial officer. UniSuper’s CEO, Peter Chun said: “We’re excited to welcome these talented executives […]