Squarespace Launches Collection with Rick Rubin
Squarespace, the design-driven platform helping entrepreneurs build brands and businesses online, has launched the third iteration of Squarespace Collection with Rick Rubin, legendary music producer and founder of Def Jam Recordings.
Rick Rubin collaborated with Squarespace to unite his creative endeavours and inspiration in one place with Tetragrammaton.com — an online world of curated materials sourced from intuition and intellect. Rubin recently launched a new podcast by the same name, tetragrammaton, and published his new book, The Creative Act.
Rubin’s site serves as inspiration for a new custom website design, Transmission, now available exclusively to Squarespace customers. Driven by a desire to both showcase his curiosities and create a source of discovery, the website design serves as a customizable content library template for creatives and entrepreneurs alike to share their interests with the world through dynamic product features including Member Site, Image Overlay, Audio Blocks & Native Video Hosting. .
To accompany the website design, Squarespace shot a short film highlighting Rubin’s creative process and musings. The film was shot at Rubin’s iconic Malibu, California studio Shangri-La and was directed and produced by Squarespace’s award-winning in-house Creative team.
