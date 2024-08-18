Sprite Partners With Wings & Tins For Its “House Of Heat” Featuring A Spicy Challenge

Sprite has launched its “House of Heat” activation in Sydney with Wings and Tins, inviting Sydneysiders to feel the heat and take on a seriously spicy challenge, hosted by radio duo, Jimmy and Nath.

Being a nation of heat lovers with 59 per cent of Aussies stating they enjoy at least one spicy meal a week, Sprite has partnered with spicy wing connoisseurs Wings and Tins to create an epic spicy wing challenge, arriving in Sydney at the end of this month. The flaming hot menu has been curated by the spice experts at Wings and Tins and is designed to be perfectly paired with an ice-cold Sprite to help tame the tastebuds and provide some light relief for those brave enough to take on the challenge.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring the heat to Aussies that love all things spicy! We know the feeling of loving spicy food but needing a refreshing beverage to help cool yourself down. We feel there’s no better way than with an ice-cold Sprite, so we invite Aussies to join us and take on our spicy challenge,” said Kate Miller, senior marketing director for Coca-Cola in Australia.

Guests can enjoy a selection of hot and spicy wings that will bring tears to the eyes of even the bravest of grown adults. Flavours include chilli, spicy siracha, smoky chipotle, and hot habanero. With all that heat, guests can cool down with endless Sprite on tap.

New hosts of Sydney’s 2dayFM breakfast show, Jimmy and Nath will be there to MC the evening and will host the spicy challenge.

There will also be other spicy prizes and freebies up for grabs on the night, as well as a DJ pumping out the tunes and keeping the vibes high.

“We take our spice very seriously at Wings and Tins, so we’re pretty excited to work with Sprite to create a unique experience showcasing our delicious sauces and chicken wings which will definitely bring some proper heat to the spice lovers of Sydney,” added Anthony MacFarlane, co-owner, Wings and Tins.

Sprite’s “House of Heat” will be located at Wings and Tins, 2 Chapel St, Darlinghurst NSW 2010, on Friday 30 August, and open at 6.00 pm. Aussies can register for their spot to take part in the spicy challenge for free and those successful will be able to attend with a friend (two tickets per entry).