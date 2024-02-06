Spotlight On Sponsors: West Coast Eagles Partnerships Remain Stable Despite Injury Uncertainty

It was a challenging year for the West Coast Eagles, coming in last place in the competition and now battling a string of injuries among some of their top players.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the club, one thing that remains strong is the team’s loyal string of supporters through corporate partnerships. Some of the most recognisable brands in Australia sponsor the Eagles, and B&T has wrapped them up for you ahead of the season’s kick-off next month!

Hungry Jacks

Hungry Jacks has a long record with the West Coast Eagles, having first signed up as sponsors back in 1987. Their commitment to the club ran through to 2011, with the fast food giant logo appearing on the jersey for all three of the club’s premiership wins.

After a multi-year hiatus, Hungry Jacks returned as a sponsor for the club in 2018 and remains loyal. “For 25 years Hungry Jack’s was a major sponsor of the West Coast Eagles and a critical partner in the formative years, which saw the club become a force in Australian football,” said West Coast chief executive Trevor Nisbett back in 2017 when the brand resigned.

In 2024, Hungry Jacks remains a major partner for the club, with their logo taking a prime position on the front of the team’s playing jersey.

B&T contacted Wrights Communication, which acts on behalf of Hungry Jacks, but the team did not respond in time to meet the deadline.

Carlton

Carlton breweries have a long history of support for the West Coast Eagles. Over the years, the beverage brand has supported several initiatives for the club that are expected to continue in 2024.

Being a more isolated team, the brand brought fans together by partnering with the club to introduce the Carlton Dry Siren Sessions. This initiative gave local fans an outlet to support their team while they were out on the road. The Sessions feature the Eagles game live and loud, guest appearances and interviews with former Eagles players, along with live DJ sets.

Carlton Draught has also released an exclusive line of beer fridges and coolers branded with the West Coast Eagles for die-hard fans looking to celebrate their team at home.

Audi Centre Perth

Audi Centre Perth first partnered with the Eagles back in 2021, ever since the automotive companies’ iconic four rings have appeared on the team’s on and off-field apparel, including on the upper back of the playing jumper and the sleeve of the coach’s and players’ polo shirts.

Audi was keen to comment on the partnership but did not respond in time to meet the deadline.

Other Major Partners

Premier Partners

Official Partners

