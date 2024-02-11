Spotlight On Sponsors: Sponsorship News As Unlikely As A Premiership Win For Gold Coast Suns

The Gold Coast Suns are still searching for their road to glory, but they are speeding things up this year. Brand new coach, Damien Hardwick, has been handed down a brutal ultimatum: finals or the front door!

Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we unpack all the major sponsorship news from each NRL and AFL team in the lead-up to the new season.

Gold Coast are a chronically underperforming team that has flown under the radar since entering the competition in 2011, and the considerable lack of news surrounding sponsorship reflects this.

B&T has you covered with all the (albeit limited) news on Gold Coast Suns partnerships.

Knotwood

At the start of the 2022 season, Gold Coast announced a significant partnership with Knotwood through which it became known as the Official Sustainability Building Product Partner for the team.

The deal saw the local aluminium company’s logo appear on the top rear of players’ jerseys, making it the first brand to appear in this location. This commitment has continued into the 2024 season.

“The Knotwood team have done a fantastic job to position the company as one of the leaders in sustainability and innovation, which is something that appealed to us as a club,” said GC SUNS chief executive Mark Evans.

AustWorld

AustWorld re-signed in 2021, extending their commitment for three years until the end of the 2024 season.

The partnership sees Austworld retain its Official Naming Rights position of the SUNS’ elite training and administration facility. The plumbing suppliers’ logo also appears in prominent branding on the club’s playing and training shorts and the sleeves of the club’s media polo.

“Austworld have been a fantastic support to our club for a long time and we’re proud to have their name attached to our home base, the Austworld Centre, and their brand living proudly across our Club apparel,” Gold Coast SUNS chief executive Mark Evans said when the deal was extended. “To have a local family-owned Gold Coast company like Austworld involved in our club is a privilege, and we look forward to continue to build on our outstanding relationship for years to come.”

B&T approached the Gold Coast Suns for comment and news surrounding the team’s sponsorship changes over the last few years, but the team did not respond.

Major Club Partners

HostPlus

Sixt

Heritage Bank

Powers Queensland Brewed

LOOP Logics

Crypto.com

Queensland Government – StreetSmarts

Official Partners

Watch this space for a breakdown of the sponsorship from each AFL team in the lead-up to the 2024 season launch next month.

