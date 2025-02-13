Spotlight On Sponsors: NRL & AFL Lock In Major Deals As Season Openers Loom

The AFL and NRL seasons are just around the corner and both competitions have locked in major deals ahead of kick-off! Elsewhere, Aware Super has signed on as the first insurance brand to partner with not one but three Super Netball teams!

Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we break down all the major sponsorship news from inside the sporting world.

So, let’s dive into all the biggest deals and news.

Polly Farmer Foundation x AFL Indigenous All-Stars

The AFL has announced the Polly Farmer Foundation as the 2025 Toyota AFL Indigenous All-Stars Legacy Partner. The Polly Farmer Foundation supports Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students via a strengths-based approach, empowering students to complete school and move into successful post-school pathways.

Named in the honour of one of Australian Rules Football’s greatest players, for over 25 years the Foundation has rolled out academic enrichment programs to thousands of students across Australia.

As the Indigenous All Stars’ Legacy Partner, the Polly Farmer Foundation will receive a donation from the AFL, with a portion of the AFL Indigenous All Stars merchandise sales going to the Foundation.

Furthermore, the AFL has confirmed the Polly Farmer Medal voting panel for the match, where the player judged best on the ground will be presented the medal by Polly’s daughter Kim.

The panel will comprise of Fox Sports broadcasters and former AFL stars Shaun Burgoyne and Eddie Betts, National Indigenous Radio Services match day caller and Indigenous Team of the Century member Chris Johnson, and AFL.com reporter and Indigenous media personality Megan Waters.

AFL Executive General Manager of Social Policy and Inclusion Tanya Hosch said the AFL was proud to have the Polly Farmer Foundation as the All Stars Legacy Partner. “Polly Farmer had a deep connection to Noongar country and with the Farmer family’s longstanding involvement in Australian Rules Football, combined with the amazing work the Foundation does, it is a wonderful opportunity for us all to support the education of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples,” she said.

“The AFL is honoured to have the Foundation on board for the 2025 Toyota AFL Indigenous All Stars match. This match is more than just a game, it will be a celebration of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander excellence on and off the field, and a momentous occasion for all involved.”

Polly Farmer Foundation patron, secretary and vice chair, and daughter of Polly Farmer, Kim Farmer said the Foundation was honoured to be involved in the match and was looking forward to presenting the Polly Farmer Medal on Saturday. “I am delighted that the AFL have decided to bring back the celebrated Indigenous All Stars AFL game again. When it was last played, Dad (Polly Farmer) was honoured to present the Polly Farmer Medal for the best on the ground. This year I am honoured to represent him, and to highlight the Polly Farmer Foundation, during this great game,” she said.

“Dad’s contribution to Australian Rules football left an indelible mark in football history. However, it is the Polly Farmer Foundation, that was established to create opportunities for young Indigenous students to succeed in education, that is such a proud legacy. The Foundation is delighted to be the AFL All Stars Legacy Partner this year.”

Aware Super x Melbourne Vixens, NSW Swifts and West Coast Fever

Aware Super will be the first super fund in Australia to sponsor three Suncorp Super Netball teams — Melbourne Vixens, NSW Swifts and West Coast Fever — under one partnership that will connect even more Australians with their retirement futures.

The collaborative partnership, which is also a first for the League, will see the clubs from Melbourne, Sydney, and Perth sport the Fund’s logo on their bibs and dress fronts, as well as provide opportunities for netball fans to receive education and guidance on their super and retirement.

In April and May, the sponsorship will also introduce the ‘Super Helpful Round’, which will honour the contributions of our first responders, nurses, teachers and carers in the community. It is also a show of support for the people who form the heartland of the $193 billion Fund’s 1.15 million membership base.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aware Super (@awaresuper)

Aware Super’s General Manager Connect & Grow, Gretchen Fox, said the partnership showcased the Funds’ commitment to helping all Australians engage with their super, which is often the first step towards having the best possible retirement. “We’re thrilled to be a major sponsor of the Melbourne Vixens, NSW Swifts and the West Coast Fever for the 2025 and 2026 seasons,” Fox said.

“This partnership helps us connect netball fans to their super and just like the on-court superstars, we’re here to be super helpful and always ‘here if you need’.

“We know netball is close to Australian’s hearts, in particular women who make up around two thirds of our membership.

“Recent research has told us women are more likely than men to worry about retirement, and we know that by engaging early and getting the help and advice you need can make an enormous difference to your retirement outcome.” Melbourne Vixens CEO Andrea Pearman said the innovative new partnership is exciting for the Vixens, and for the sport. “This unique partnership is a first for our league, and will help bring our sport to more fans right across the country. As proud advocates for women and girls, we’re thrilled to be partnering with an organisation so aligned with our own values.”

Witzer x NRL Pre-Season Challenge

The National Rugby League (NRL) has announced Witzer as the new naming rights partner for the Pre-Season Challenge, which kicked off tonight with the Sharks hosting the Warriors at Shark Park last Friday.

The two-year agreement with Witzer, a project management platform for the construction industry, will also see its branding appear on the referees’ sleeves for next weekend’s All-Stars matches.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said the Witzer Pre-Season Challenge gives fans their long-awaited first taste of NRL action ahead of the new season. “A new NRL season brings excitement and fresh hope for fans after a long summer without football.

“With matches all over Australia and New Zealand, including regional areas, the Witzer Pre-Season challenge is the first chance for fans to see all 17 teams take the field with their new recruits and champions of the future.”

Witzer general manager, Angela King said the partnership with the NRL is a natural fit. “As a brand that champions the hardworking spirit of everyday Australians, we recognise the importance of work-life balance, and we know that for many people, footy isn’t just a game – it’s a way to unwind, de-stress, and connect with friends after a hard day’s work. The NRL has a long-standing reputation for excitement, innovation, and professionalism – values that strongly align with our own commitment to quality and service.

“Aussies love footy, and footy is a great way to relax and recharge – especially after a big week on the tools or an even bigger weekend of renovating. We are proud to bring these two powerful brands together and create unforgettable experiences for our customers, our partners, and rugby league fans across the country”.

Kleenheat x Freemantle Dockers

Fremantle Football Club has joined forces with WA’s born and bred natural gas retailer, Kleenheat, in a two-year partnership that will benefit the Club and Kleenheat customers. Underlying the partnership is a shared history of WA-grown challengers taking on established incumbents and the East Coast.

As part of this agreement, Kleenheat’s branding will feature prominently on the men’s training balls, training tees sleeves and media polos sleeves, ensuring strong visibility throughout the AFL season.

The partnership will also deliver benefits for Kleenheat customers, including ticket giveaways, promotions and special offers.

Fremantle CEO Simon Garlick emphasised the importance of teaming up with strong local WA brands that provide value for the Club’s members and fans.

“We are excited to join forces with Kleenheat, a business that shares our deep connection to the WA community and the spirit of challenging the status quo,” Garlick said.

“Together, we aim to create memorable experiences for Fremantle’s members and fans, Kleenheat’s customers, and the broader community while reinforcing what it means to be proudly local.”

Kleenheat will also shortly be offering their customers the chance to win season passes for the Fremantle Dockers home games at Optus Stadium.

Kleenheat’s head of Natural Gas and Electricity, Rick Newnham, is excited to strengthen Kleenheat’s presence in WA through this partnership, reinforcing its deep roots in the state. “Both Kleenheat and Fremantle Football Club are born and bred in Western Australia, taking on established incumbents and the east coast, and we know West Australians will get behind that,” said Rick Newnham.

“There’s nothing more West Australian than a partnership between Kleenheat and Fremantle.

“Over 220,000 West Australians have already switched their gas to Kleenheat because they’re seeking better value and great local service. We’re all-in on WA with every one of our team members based right here.”