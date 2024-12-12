Spotlight On Sponsors: Nike Extends NFL Partnership For Landmark 10 Years!

Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we break down all the major sponsorship news from inside the sporting world.

As we approach the end of the year, the sports sponsorship news is only heating up! So let’s dive into all the latest.

M&Ms x Australian Open

The Australian Open and M&M’S Australia have announced a multi-year partnership which will see M&M’S named as the Official Confectionery Partner of the Australian Open.

In January, M&M’S will launch Australia’s first pop-up M&M’S store at the Australian Open, offering fans the chance to immerse themselves in the brand’s colourful world.

M&M’S Melbourne will be the brand’s unofficial eighth store in the world and the first in the Southern Hemisphere, taking inspiration from the likes of M&M’S New York, London, Las Vegas, Shanghai, Berlin, Disney Springs and Mall Of America.

Visitors to M&M’s Melbourne will have the chance to capture a shot with the entire M&M gang or showcase their tennis skills by posing for their best ace shot alongside beloved M&M’s characters, Red and Yellow.

Exclusive M&M’S merchandise will be available to collect, along with the iconic M&M’S chocolate wall. Fans can mix and match their favourite M&M’S colours, including two AO exclusive shades – pink and light blue – which have been purpose made in its Ballarat factory for the event.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome M&M’S to the Australian Open. M&M’S is recognised globally as a fun, playful and much-loved brand, making it a fantastic fit for the Happy Slam,” chief commercial officer Cedric Cornelis said.

“The Australian Open – one of only four Grand Slams globally – is the perfect location for the first M&M’S store in the Southern Hemisphere. We know that its popup in Garden Square will be one of the most popular destinations at AO 2025, with fans eager to experience the playful and immersive world of M&M’S.”

“We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with the Australian Open, a collaboration that will allow us to cement the M&M’S brand as a cultural leader and bring AO fans into the wonderful world of M&M’S,” said Mars Wrigley’s portfolio director Michelle Gazzola.

“Through immersive, interactive experiences, we’re excited to bring M&M’S colourful fun to life at Australia’s first M&M’S Store, marking the start to what is going to be a big year for the brand.

“This is the first time we’ve done anything of this scale in Australia, and we’re excited to share this journey with Australian Open fans. We can’t wait to bring a vibrant, inclusive, and joyful activation to this iconic event and make M&M’S history in Australia”.

The M&M’S Melbourne store will be open from 6 to 26 January 2025.

Swyftx x Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers

Swyftx, Australia’s leading cryptocurrency exchange, has agreed to a major partnership with both the Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) | 14 season. As a major partner, Swyftx will join forces with two of Australia’s most innovative and dynamic sporting clubs. Swyftx’s branding will appear on the back of the Thunder’s playing shirts, alongside on-field innings break activations, crowd engagement activities, pre-match fan zone activations, and exclusive Money Can’t Buy Experience player meet-and-greets. Another highlight of the partnership is Swyftx’s role as the Match Day Presentation Partner for the highly anticipated Sydney Smash at the SCG on January 17. The marquee clash between the Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder is one of the biggest fixtures on the BBL calendar and a fan favourite every season. With the fast-paced and high-energy atmosphere of the BBL, the partnership creates a unique bridge between the rapidly growing world of digital assets and the fast-paced, high-energy spirit of the BBL. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swyftx (@swyftx) Jason Titman, CEO of Swyftx, welcomed the partnership, noting the strong alignment between the two brands. “We’re excited to partner with both the Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers, two clubs that share our passion for embracing new opportunities, engaging diverse communities, and driving growth through innovation,” said Titman. “As the cryptocurrency space continues to expand, this partnership provides us with an incredible opportunity to connect with new audiences, celebrate the excitement of the Big Bash, and offer fans innovative ways to engage with Swyftx”. Swyftx has a proven track record of successful partnerships with major Australian sporting organisations, including the Brisbane Lions and the NRL.

Nike x NFL

NIKE, Inc. and the National Football League (NFL) have announced a landmark 10-year partnership extension, cementing their commitment to shaping the future of football and driving growth, innovation, and progress across the sport.

Building on 12 years of successful collaboration as the exclusive provider of uniforms and sideline, practice and baselayer apparel for all 32 NFL teams, Nike is poised to elevate its partnership to new heights. With a relentless pursuit of innovation and a deep understanding of the unique needs of NFL players, Nike will deliver cutting-edge, high-performance products that adapt to the evolving demands of the game’s elite athletes. As a result, the partnership will not only shape the future of the sport but also drive a new era of excellence in football – fostering a global, inclusive, and safer environment for football players of all levels to thrive.

“This partnership renewal is a testament to the strength and success of our collaboration with the NFL. As we embark on this new chapter, we’re committed to co-creating cutting-edge solutions that meet the rapidly changing needs of NFL athletes and fans, while fueling the league’s growth and development initiatives,” said Elliott Hill, president & CEO of NIKE, Inc.

Nike and the NFL will work together to grow the game’s global reach, increasing participation, developing new talent, and expanding the football fan base. The NFL will also leverage Nike’s Sport Research Lab and product design and innovation expertise to address lower extremity injuries and enhance footwear safety.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Nike will continue to empower the next generation of athletes and grow the sport by supporting grassroots, high school and collegiate level development programs across both flag and tackle football.

The partnership will bring football’s most compelling narratives to life, connecting with fans in new and innovative ways through Nike’s unparalleled marketing and storytelling expertise.

“Nike has been an invaluable partner since 2012 and we couldn’t be more excited to have them onboard for years to come,” said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. “In addition to their products and services for our clubs, players, or fans, Nike is a strategic partner who will help us grow football internationally, support youth football and make advances in player safety. The renewal of this partnership will truly have a lasting impact on the game of football at all levels both here in the United States and around the world.”

CyberCX x Australian Open

CyberCX, Australia’s leading cyber security provider, has extended its partnership with Tennis Australia and will continue as the Official Cyber Security Partner of the Australian Open in 2025.

This is CyberCX’s third year partnering with Tennis Australia and the Australian Open, providing leading cyber security services to support the delivery of the Grand Slam tournament.

“It’s a privilege for CyberCX to be partnering with Tennis Australia over a number of years, and we are proud once again to be the Cyber Security Partner of the Australian Open as the eyes of the world turn to Australia for one of the pre-eminent sporting events globally,” said CyberCX CEO John Paitaridis.

“Our mission at CyberCX is to protect the communities in which we live, and sport is integral to the fabric of communities right across Australia.

“CyberCX is committed to working closely with sporting organisations and government to help defend and protect our key sporting codes, clubs and events.”

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with CyberCX – Australia’s leading cyber security provider,” said Tennis Australia chief commercial officer Cedric Cornelis.

“As the biggest sport and entertainment event globally in January, it’s critical that we have the right supports in place and expertise on hand, which is why our partnership with CyberCX is such an important one”.

Earlier this year, CyberCX became the Official Cyber Security Partner of the Collingwood Football Club and is playing an important role in uplifting Collingwood’s cyber security defences and helping protect the Club’s players, staff and fans.

CyberCX is also the official cyber security partner to the Wallabies and Wallaroos, helping to improve Rugby Australia’s cyber security defences through cyber incident simulation exercises, organisation risk assessments, penetration testing and uplift in cyber security controls at Rugby Australia.