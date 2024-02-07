Spotlight On Sponsors: Major Dragons Partnerships Rocked By Off-Field Controversies

If you think you’ve heard a lot about the St George Illawarra Dragons in the last few months, you would be correct. Premiership-winning coach Shane Flanningan has taken over the club, making several vital signings, but his rebuild has hit a roadblock, with the club making headlines after several training injuries.

Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we unpack all the major sponsorship news from each NRL and AFL team in the lead-up to the new season.

Over the past few years, Dragons have been rocked with one scandal after another. From sexual assault accusations made against star player Jack De Belin to a lockdown party that saw 13 players slapped with suspensions and $305,000 worth of fines for breaching COVID protocols, the last few years have been nothing if not rocky for the club.

But what does all the chaos inside the club mean for sponsorship? B&T unpacks all of the news below!

St George Bank

St George Bank has had a long history with the Dragons, their commitment spanning over 40 years. However, in 2023, officials were informed that the over one million dollar partnership between the bank and the club would be coming to a close. At the time, the bank said it was “concerned about the management of the club and player behaviour over the last few years,” which had led to unacceptable on-field performance. The bank agreed to stay on until the end of 2024 should a replacement front-of-jersey sponsor not be found and said that they may consider staying on board past 2024 in a more minor capacity.

While the St George Bank sponsorship continues this year, it will likely be the last year we will see the iconic St George Bank logo on the front of the Dragons jerseys.

Squadron Energy

Late last year, news broke that renewable energy company Squadron Energy had signed with the Dragons in a long-term partnership that focuses on the team’s local communities. The partnership kicks off this year, with the Squadron logo appearing underneath the number on player jerseys.

The 2024 Dragons Squadron Energy Community Blitz will bring community programs to the Central-West Orana and Riverina region of NSW. “The Dragons have an incredible commitment to community. We are well aligned in our shared passion in giving back. I look forward to us working together on their fantastic community programs, which deliver initiatives for young people focussed on respect, resilience and wellbeing for both ourselves and the environment,” said Squadron Energy CEO Jason Willoughby at the time of signing.

In 2025, Squadron will come on board as a major sponsor for the NRL and NRLW teams.

Deicorp

A relationship that remains strong after over ten years, Deicorp may be one of the only stable parts of the Dragons organisation. The property development and construction company renewed its commitment to the club in April last year, signing on until at least the end of the 2025 season.

Throughout this season and next, the Deicorp logo will appear on the sleeve of the Dragons jerseys.

“The Dragons are one of the most iconic sporting teams in the country, and we are very happy to be a sponsor again for the next three years,” said Deicorp chairman Fouad Deiri OAM at the time of the renewal.

Apparel Partners

TripADeal

HWLE Lawyers

Classic Sportswear

Icon Partners

Coastwide

Tynan

Triple M

Gearbox

Executive Partners

Vili’s

Harvey Norman Commercial

Victor Sports

Inc Sports Nutrition

St George Food Distributors

SMAI

Floormania

HSE Global

Premier Partners

St. George Leagues

WIN

