Spotlight On Sponsors: Gambling Deals On The Rise Despite Calls For Crack Downs

Its been a big week for sports sponsorship but an even bigger week for gambling companies. Despite increased pressure on governments to outlaw gambling advertising around live sport, some of the worlds biggest sporting institutions have this week locked in major betting deals on multi-year deals.

Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we break down all the major sponsorship news from inside the sporting world… let’s dive in!

Bet365 x UEFA

UEFA this week announced that Bet365 would be joining its growing roster of sponsors with the betting agency signing on in a three year global partnership. The deal is set to run from 2024/25 to the 2026/27 season and will include brand exposure on LED boards, media backdrops and Champions League digital channels across the men’s competitions.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bet365 as an official global sponsor of the Uefa Champions League,” said Guy-Laurent Epstein, director of marketing at Uefa. “As one of the leading online sports betting brands, with over 100 million customers, Bet365 is dedicated to enhancing the excitement of sport while promoting responsible sports betting practices. We look forward to a successful partnership that not only elevates the experience for our fans but also supports efforts to protect the integrity of the sport”.

“As the first sports betting brand to sponsor the Uefa Champions League, we’re delighted to be joining a roster of high-profile premier brand partners at such an exciting time for the competition. Bet365 has a long and successful football heritage and this prestigious partnership reflects our commitment to giving fans ‘Never Ordinary’ experiences,” said Alex Sefton, global chief marketing officer at Bet365.

Dafabet x Cricket South Africa

The Cricket South Africa (CSA) governing body has announced online betting brand Dafabet as a new shirt sponsor for its national teams. The three-year deal will see the betting firm’s logo appear on the shirts of the men’s and women’s teams, starting with the Proteas’ T20I series against the West Indies.

“We are thrilled to partner with a prominent leader in sports gaming. This will help us expand our reach and connect with new audiences across global platforms,” CSA chief executive Pholetsi Moseki said.

“As we continue to expand our presence in the sport, collaborating with CSA will only help us reach our goals,” said John Cruces, head of sponsorship at Dafabet.

Earlier this year, Dafabet signed another cricket deal with Yorkshire County Cricket Club (YCCC), announcing a multi-year partnership in April that includes kit sponsorship. Dafabet has particularly strong links to the UK sports market, having previously sponsored several major soccer clubs such as Aston Villa, Everton, and Fulham, as well as UK boxing events and other county cricket clubs.

PlayUp x Wests Tigers

Online betting operator PlayUp Interactive has been fined more than half a million dollars for offering free bets and reportedly enticing people to gamble. The betting agency has sponsored the Wests Tigers NRL team since 2022 when it signed on as a premier partner for four years.

The record penalty was handed to PlayUp Interactive, which trades as Draftstars, on August 12 after Liquor and Gaming NSW found 33 illegal advertisements on the company’s website that included inducements to participate, or participate frequently, in gambling.

In NSW, offering enticements to open betting accounts or refer friends to do so is illegal. A maximum penalty of $110,000 applies to any corporation and $11,000 to individuals who publish prohibited gambling advertising.

Liquor and Gaming NSW director compliance and enforcement Dimitri Argeres said it was the responsibility of the betting service provider to make sure their gambling advertising didn’t cross a legal line. “Wagering operators like PlayUp Interactive are able to legally advertise their products in a variety of ways, but they can’t advertise or promote inducements such as offers of increased odds or bonus bets to entice people to open a betting account”.

“Liquor and Gaming NSW will continue to take a zero-tolerance approach to these offences, and this sentence shows that strong penalties can apply,” said Argeres.

PlayUp’s logo appears in large print on the rear of the Wests Tigers jerseys and training shirts. In addition to having branding on game day signage and apparel, PlayUp also has naming rights to Wests Tigers Field Club at CommBank Stadium, as well as match day activations and digital advertising across eDMs, website and social channels.

Bank Of America x FIFA

It’s not all bad news for those opposed to gambling sponsorships. Bank of America has also announced a partnership with FIFA to become a sponsor for the 2026 World Cup. The U.S. lender will become FIFA’s first-ever global sponsor in the banking category.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Bank of America as a global sponsor of this groundbreaking FIFA World Cup. Bank of America’s commitment to community engagement both domestically and globally aligns with our goals for the tournament and beyond, while their support of FIFA on an international basis is a major milestone for our organisation as we continue to serve our game for the benefit of the entire world,” said Celebrating the agreement, FIFA President, Gianni Infantino.

As FIFA’s first-ever global sponsor in the banking category, Bank of America will leverage this opportunity to connect with communities. Bank of America’s approach to responsible growth through community outreach, youth programming, and financial education initiatives aligns with FIFA’s commitment to developing football while positively impacting people across the globe.

“Football connects the world like no other sport. FIFA World Cup 26 is a tremendous opportunity to celebrate the pursuit of excellence and how we deliver for our clients, teammates and the communities we serve across the U.S. and around the world,” said Bank of America’s chair and CEO, Brian Moynihan.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed, but B&T understands that it is the bank’s largest sponsorship to date. Bank of America joins the ranks of global brands like Adidas and Hyundai as FIFA partners.