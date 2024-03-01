Spotlight On Sponsors: F1 Season Kicks Off This Weekend Following Controversy & Now-Cleared Misconduct Allegations

The Formula One Season is off and racing this weekend, with the Grand Prix in Bahrain getting underway in less than 12 hours.

B&T has you covered on all the sponsorship news across all F1 teams in a special edition of Spotlight On Sponsors.

Mercedes

Mercedes is off to a rocky start to the Grand Prix, with a 14-year relationship with Monster Energy Drink coming to a close and the beverage brand switching to support rival team McLaren. Mercedes legend Lewis Hamilton holds his own personal sponsorship deal with Monster Energy that is expected to continue despite the brand’s move to McLaren.

But it’s not all bad news, with the team signing on a new sponsor in the form of software giant SAP. While this is a new deal, it is not the first time the software company has been involved with the F1, having been involved in a partnership with McLaren between 1997 and 2020. SAP saw the team through F1 world championship titles for Mika Hakkinen in 1998 and 1999 and Lewis Hamilton in 2008.

“SAP has a long-standing history of brilliant partnerships with some of the best teams and leagues across elite level sport,” said Mercedes F1 chief commercial officer Richard Sanders. “We are proud to become the latest to join forces with one of the world’s leading companies. Their knowledge, expertise, and services will be vital in enabling greater efficiencies within the team”.

Title Partner

Petronas

Principal Partner

INEOS

Team Partners

Crowdstrike

TeamViewer

Snapdragon

Solera

UBS

G42

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Akkodis

IWC Schaffhausen

Einhell

Nuvei

SAP

AMD

The Ritz-Carlton

WhatsApp

Tommy Hilfiger

Sherwin Williams

Luminar

Alpine

Becoming the first streaming service provider to partner with an F1 team, Amazon Music announced a new partnership with Alpine last year. The deal sees the music streaming service’s branding on all Alpine cars and the helmets of several drivers.

“This collaboration will provide not only enhanced visibility for both BWT Alpine F1 Team and Amazon Music, but it will also provide a host of unique activations and opportunities matched by common interest for both parties. We are very excited to begin this collaboration, and we welcome Amazon Music to the team from this weekend’s British Grand Prix, the home race of the Enstone team,” said David Gendry, vice president of sponsoring, partnerships and communications for Alpine, when the deal was signed.

Having previously partnered with watchmaker Bell & Ross, a collaboration that has led to the creation of a line of special edition watches, Alpine has now concluded this partnership. This month, independent watchmakers H. Moser & Cie signed with the team as their Premium Partner.

Title Partner

BWT

Premium Partners

H. Moser & Cie.

Castrol

BP

Renault

Official Partners

Business Solver

Binance

Mobilize Financial Services

Microsoft

Xbox

Mntn

Amazon Music

Kappa

Sprinklr

Qatar Airways

Delphi

Canel’s

Eurodatacar

Shamir

Yahoo!

Boeing

Haas F1

At the end of last year, the Haas F1 team signed a multi-year partnership with online slots provider Play’nGo. The deal sees the gaming company’s branding visible on Haas F1 cars and driver suits.

“I’m certain we’ll be able to showcase the excitement of Formula One to legions of new fans, both here at home and internationally, through this partnership. Our collaboration is a long-term one, and I’m really looking forward to building a powerful proposition together over the course of the next few years,” said Guenther Steiner, team principal of the Haas Formula One team.

Sponsors:

MoneyGram

Haas Automation

PlayNGo

Alpine Stars

Chipotle

Haas Tooling

MGM Rewards

New Era

Oak Berry

Palm Angels

Pirelli

Schuberth

Champagne Taittinger

Travis Matthew

Tricorp Workwear

Red Bull Racing

The Red Bull Racing team have had a rough month, with allegations of misconduct made against principal Christian Horner. Yesterday, after an internal investigation, the claims were dismissed.

Despite the rough start to the 2024 campaign, sponsorship remains strong within the team. Visa entered a brand new partnership earlier this year, the first global sports sponsorship for the finance company in 15 years. Red Bull has also signed an extension of their existing deal with TagHeuer commencing this year for an unspecified period.

“We are very proud to extend our partnership with TAGHeuer, one of the most credible and iconic brands in the world of Formula One. Our collaboration with TAGHeuer has been a source of inspiration and innovation in the paddock, and I have no doubt that together we will continue to wow audiences around the globe with amazing joint activations and products,” said Horner when the deal was re-signed.

Sponsors:

Oracle

TagHeuer

ROKT

Telcel

Mobil

Bybit

Honda

Claro

Sui

Castore

Rauch

HP

Hard Rock

Blenders

ArmourAll

CDW

Visa

Heineken

Arctic Wolf

Zoom

Inter.mx

AT&T

Siemens

Sparco

Pirelli

DMG MORI

APL

Hexagon

Built For Athletes

PWR

Patron

Ansys

Gold Standard

McLaren

Having recently switched from Mercedes, McLaren has gained a new sponsor in Monster Energy Drink.

“Monster Energy is proud to start this new chapter in its F1 journey with McLaren Racing. Monster is focused on enhancing fan experiences and partnering with a world-class team and its elite drivers to share our passion with F1’s global audience. We are planning some really exciting programs with Lando and Oscar and are excited to go racing together from 2024,” said Rodney Sacks, Chairman and Co-CEO of Monster Energy Company last year.

Sponsors:

OKX

A Better Tomorrow

Cisco

DP World

Dell

Darktrace

Monster Energy Drink

Arrow Electronics

Alteryx

Hilton

DeWalt

Goldman Sachs

WorkDay

Cadence

EcoLab

Air Wallex

Google Cloud

Splunk

ON

Halo

VMWARE

CNBC

Richard Mille

Umedy

Tumi

FxPro

Smartsheet

New Era

Castore

K-Swiss

Medallia

Reiss

Aviation Group

Aston Martin

After losing its title sponsor at the end of 2023, it seemed like Aston Martin would have a few false starts in their 2024 campaign. However, Cognizant has remained with the team as a part of its extensive sponsorship portfolio. The team also signed a brand new title partner in December last year, signing on Saudi Aramco and becoming known as Aston Martin Aramco from January 2024 onward.

“We already enjoy an important strategic relationship (with Aramco), and their support as our title partner for the next five years is a clear demonstration of our shared ambition,” said Canadian billionaire and owner of the team, Lawrence Stroll.

Title Sponsor:

Aramco

Global Partners:

Cognizant

Boss

Valvoline

NexGen

Velocity Black

Citi

Sentinel One

Juniper Networks

Banco Master

JCB

NetApp

AvaTrade

ServiceNow

Regent

Girard Perregaux

Epos

Bombardier

Globe Trotter

Wolfgang Puck

Pirelli

Financial Times

TikTok

RB

Once called Scuderia Toro Rosso, Red Bull’s second Formula 1 team has raced under Scuderia AlphaTauri for the past four seasons. The team will now race as Visa CashApp RB. The name change is due to new sponsorship deals being signed with Visa and CashApp and reflects a new strategy at RB, a team that plans to work more closely with the senior Red Bull Racing program in 2024.

Sponsors:

Ferrari



Just last month, Ferrari announced the signing of a brand new sponsor, the premium Italian beer brand Peroni. The five-year agreement with Peroni’s 0.0% non-alcoholic version of the beer commences this year and will see the company’s branding feature on Ferrari cars and driver uniforms.

“Formula 1 was a territory that we have already covered, that we knew, and with this partnership, we return to Italy, teaming with an Italian brand,” Birra Peroni marketing director Viviana Manera told Reuters at the launch of the deal in Rome.

Sponsors:

Shell

VGW Play

Santander

Puma

DXC Technology

Peroni

AWS

Richard Mille

Phillip Morris International

Ceva Logistics

Bitdefender

Genesys

Ray-Ban

ZCG

HCL Software

Celcius

Palantir

OMR Automotive

Kick Sauber

Coming under fire recently for new gambling sponsors, Kick Sauber said they are unconcerned about the investigations after signing with gambling company Stake last year. Sauber has previously removed Stake branding from its cars for some races where local laws ban or limit advertising of this nature.

“Sauber Motorsport AG have always complied and continue to comply with all existing regulations, both Swiss and of whichever country we race in,” Sauber said in an e-mailed statement. “The report of an ongoing investigation by the Swiss Authorities does not concern us: this is a procedure that will highlight our compliance with all applicable regulations”.

Sponsors:

Stake

Acceleron

Camozzi

Everdome

FIX Network

Hyland

Mascot

Rebellion

Sensetime

Singha

Sunoco

WEBW Eyewear

Zero

Cielo

Ciesse Piumini

Code O

Extreme Networks

Globe Air

JigSpace

Lemo

Marelli

Mindmaze

Pirelli

Puma

Save The Children

Vibratech

Whistle Pig Whiskey

Additive Industries

Williams

Last month, Williams welcomed a brand new sponsor in Japanese construction company Komastsu. As part of the new deal, Komatsu’s logo will appear on the Williams F1 cars driven by Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant, as well as the drivers’ overalls and Williams’ Racing team kit.

Williams also recently signed a multi-year deal with British e-commerce retail company THG, partnering across nutrition, technology, e-commerce, and sustainability.

Sponsors:

Komatsu

MyProtein

Gulf

Duracell

Kraken

Stephens

Vast

Michelob ULTRA

Dorilton Ventures

Ingenuity Commerce

Broadcom

Puma

PureStream

Pirelli

Crew Clothing Company

Life Fitness

SIA

THG