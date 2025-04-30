Spotlight On Sponsors: Collingwood Swings Into Uncharted Territory With Golf Equipment Sponsor

Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we break down all the major sponsorship news from inside the sporting world.

TaylorMade x Collingwood

Collingwood and TaylorMade Golf have teed up a perfect partnership with the golf equipment brand joining the black and white family for the next two years.

TaylorMade Golf joins as an Official Partner of the Collingwood Football Club in the category of Golf Products.

The iconic 30-year-old brand will host match-day activations for Collingwood supporters to enjoy, adding a fun and interactive experience at the MCG and Marvel stadium.

Collingwood CEO Craig Kelly said the partnership was an exciting addition to the Club. “We are delighted to welcome TaylorMade and look forward to working with the team across both our football programs,” Kelly said.

“A lot of us within the Collingwood family enjoy their golf – myself included – so we are pleased to bring this partnership to life for our players, staff and Members to enjoy.

“We look forward to welcoming our fans to the MCG and Marvel Stadium to be a part of the match-day TaylorMade activations at all Collingwood home games.”

Supporting both the AFL and AFLW programs, 2024 AFLW Best and Fairest winner Ruby Schleicher said she was excited for the Club to work with the brand.

“As an athlete I’m always looking for new ways to challenge myself, and golf has definitely delivered,” Schleicher said.

“Learning new skills and trying new sports is a great opportunity to better my craft as a footballer and spend time with my friends and family.

“I look forward to working with TaylorMade to elevate my golfing experience”.

Accor x NRL

Accor and The National Rugby League have announced the extension of their partnership, which will see the region’s largest hospitality group continue as the official accommodation partner of the NRL and NRLW until the end of 2027.

This renewal reinforces a long-standing relationship that continues to enhance the experiences of players, officials, and fans while contributing to the tourism economy across Australia. The extension also represents an ongoing commitment to delivering unforgettable Limitless Experiences for members of ALL, Accor’s booking platform and loyalty programme.

Under the extended agreement, Accor will continue to fulfill the accommodation requirements of NRL Clubs, officials and referees as they travel throughout the elite men’s and women’s seasons.

Additionally, NRL fans will continue to benefit from exclusive access to accommodation discounts in Australia and overseas through ALL. From Pullman and Novotel to Mantra, Peppers, ibis, Mercure and Sofitel, the Group’s diverse brand portfolio plays host to players and fans alike – offering comfort, style and proximity to the heart of the action.

Whether following the game interstate or enjoying a home-ground advantage, ALL members will continue to benefit from access to discounted accommodation and members-only offers. More than just a place to stay, ALL unlocks access to ‘money-can’t-buy’ experiences during key events like the NRL and State of Origin tournaments, including VIP treatment that brings fans closer to the game they love.

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with the NRL, reinforcing our commitment to the sport and its passionate fans. This collaboration highlights the vital role sport plays in bringing people together and driving tourism. At Accor, we are dedicated to creating meaningful connections and exceptional experiences for our guests, and this partnership allows us to do just that. We look forward to continuing this journey with the NRL and contributing to the success of Australia’s premier rugby league competitions,” said Adrian Williams, chief operating officer for Accor in the Pacific.

With an extensive range of accommodation options to suit every need, Accor’s properties are strategically located near stadiums that host NRL games. This partnership continues to provide fans with unparalleled convenience and comfort, enhancing their engagement with the sport they love.

“What we love about our partnership with Accor is that it delivers for fans. As well as fulfilling the requirements of our organisation, there is a focus on providing great benefits for Rugby League fans wherever they travel to support their team across the country. We look forward to continuing our work together over the next three years to provide exceptional experiences for fans,” said Andrew Abdo, chief executive officer of the NRL.

Mark Hughes Foundation x Greyhound Racing NSW

Greyhound Racing NSW (GRNSW) has announced a partnership with the Mark Hughes Foundation (MHF) with the aim of raising funds and continuing to build awareness around the Foundation and its fight against brain cancer.

On behalf of his organisation, GRNSW chief executive officer Steve Griffin presented a cheque to the Foundation for $20,000 at this week’s National Greyhound Adoption Event at Sydney’s Moore Park, which will be the initial contribution from the industry.

“Over the next six months GRNSW will not only be working on fund raising for the Mark Hughes Foundation, but we will do everything we can to raise awareness of the mission of the Mark Hughes Foundation to reduce brain cancer in Australia,” Griffin said.

“Brain cancer is the leading cause of death in children and adults under 40 years of age and with our sport having such a large audience across all demographics, our aim is to increase awareness through a number of ongoing initiatives.”

Among the leading initiatives will be the ‘Red & Blue All November Through’ campaign.

During the month of November, GRNSW will donate $161 every time the red rug (number 1) or the blue rug (number 4) wins a race at every NSW greyhound race meeting.

The selection of the blue and red rugs was because they are the colours of the Newcastle Knights, and the $161 amount was selected as during his National Rugby League career, Mark Hughes playing 161 first grade games for the Newcastle Knights.

During November GRNSW will conduct more than 1,200 races and it’s anticipated that this initiative will see in excess of $60,000 donated to the MHF.

GRNSW will also publicise the MHF through race names and on-track promotions and events at all racetracks, with an extra emphasis during the June week of the NRL Beanies for Brain Cancer round.

“We’re very grateful to the Greyhound Racing NSW for their substantial fundraising efforts from the Adoption Day and over the coming months to enable us to continue our research activities at the Mark Hughes Foundation,” Hughes said.

“I’m especially looking forward to the month of November where I hope everyone is cheering on the red and blue rug which will help us in our race to beat brain cancer.”

At the age of 36, Mark Hughes was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2013 but he refused to be defined by his diagnosis and founded the Mark Hughes Foundation.

After surgery, radiation treatment and chemotherapy, there has been no regrowth of Mark’s tumour.

His foundation has raised in excess of $30 million for brain cancer research and in 2022 the Foundation partnered with the University of Newcastle to announce a $25 million centre for Brain Cancer Research.

“As an industry we are proud to be associated with the Mark Hughes Foundation and will do everything we can during this partnership to increase awareness about this awful disease and help to raise as much money for the Mark Hughes Foundation as we can,” Griffin said.

Adobe x NFL

Adobe has been named an official partner of the NFL with Adobe technology set to be at the center of how those fans experience the game.

Through an expanded global partnership that combines AI, creativity, and marketing, Adobe and the NFL will deliver personalised experiences to today’s fans and the next-gen fans of tomorrow — deepening the connection they have with the sport and their favorite teams and players. Soon, fans will be able to uniquely express their passion for the teams they love with new NFL-themed Adobe Express templates that they can easily remix and share on their channels.

From stadiums to social media, on mobile apps and at live events, the NFL will use Adobe Experience Platform and applications — including Adobe Express and Adobe Firefly — to power impactful fan experiences at every touchpoint.

The partnership is a development of the NFL Technology Innovation Hub, a new strategic initiative focused on integrating cutting-edge technologies into all aspects of football, including fan engagement. As an official partner, Adobe will help the NFL make the sport even more engaging for its millions of fans, delivering tailored digital experiences that feel as personal and immersive as the game itself. Whether at home, on the go, or in the stadium, Adobe Experience Platform enables the delivery of relevant, real-time content across touchpoints. Using a mix of Adobe technology, NFL fans will see curated content specific to their favorite players, teams, game moments, and stadium preferences — helping to strengthen loyalty while expanding reach to new generations and global audiences. “Everything we do starts with the fan — and today’s fans, especially the next generation, want to engage on their terms, in ways that are deeply personal, expressive, and uniquely their own,” said Tim Ellis, chief marketing officer of the NFL. “Through our expanded partnership with Adobe, we’re unlocking new levels of creativity, connection, and customisation that empower fans to not only feel closer to the game but also become creators and storytellers of their own NFL journeys.”

Finance x Jack Robinson

In a move that signals a bold new chapter for both surfing and cryptocurrency, Binance Australia has announced a historic partnership with Olympic medalist and surfing superstar Jack Robinson — making him the first Australian surfer to be backed by a major cryptocurrency exchange.

In an exclusive interview with B&T, James Quinn-Kumar, director of community engagement at Binance Australia, explained why this unexpected partnership between surfing and crypto goes far beyond surface-level branding.

Traditionally a sport supported by surfwear labels and lifestyle brands, professional surfing has now officially paddled into uncharted waters. The deal also marks Binance’s first global sponsorship of a professional surfer, reinforcing its ambition to connect with communities that share values of freedom, self-determination, and innovation.

Robinson, a two-time Australian Surfer of the Year and recent Silver medalist at the Paris 2024 Olympics, is celebrated not only for his fearless performance on some of the world’s most formidable waves, but also for his wide-reaching appeal across mainstream and digital audiences.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Jack Robinson to the Binance Australia family in this first-of-its-kind partnership,” Quinn-Kumar said. “Jack’s fearless approach to surfing resonates with the ethos of Binance. Surfing is the ultimate expression of freedom, just as blockchain and crypto offer the freedom of financial self-expression.”

As part of the deal, Robinson becomes a Binance Australia ambassador and will work to increase digital asset literacy through content, events and social media initiatives. The collaboration is aimed not only at celebrating athletic excellence, but also educating Australians on blockchain technology and the opportunities in the evolving digital economy.

“In the ocean, timing is everything,” Robinson said. “Success comes from trusting your instincts and moving fast before the wave even shows itself. The future belongs to those who move first, and I’m proud to be riding into it with Binance.”

The partnership aligns with Binance Australia’s broader community strategy to engage with lifestyle-focused subcultures that mirror the crypto mindset. “Australia is one of the greatest sporting nations in the world, and both the sport and pastime of surfing are a core part of this culture,” said Quinn-Kumar.