Spotlight On Sponsors: Brydens Lawyers Drops Tigers, Picks Up Jets

Hot off the heels of a strained relationship with the NRL’s Wests Tigers that saw Brydens Lawyers drop its sponsorship, the NSW law firm has signed on with the Newcastle Jets A-League team to complete a slew of new deals for the club. Elsewhere, the Sydney Kings have renewed their deal with Hard Yakka, and Accor has signed on to make Nedd Brockmann’s “Uncomfortable Challenge” a little less uncomfortable.

East Coast Car Rentals & Brydens Lawyers x Newcastle Jets

The Newcastle Jets have signed on Brydens Lawyers as the clubs 2024/25 Major Partner and Official Legal Partner. Brydens Lawyers will feature on the front of the Jets’ Men’s Home, Away and alternate playing jerseys as well as on the back of the Women’s Home, away and alternate playing jerseys in what is the club’s 20th anniversary year in the A-League.

The NSW Law Firm synonymous with providing Free* Legal Advice in the communities they operate in, have been significant supporters of local sport throughout the Newcastle and Hunter region for decades.

“Brydens Lawyers is thrilled to announce its partnership with the Newcastle Jets as the Major Partner, affirming its commitment to supporting sport and the community in the Newcastle and Hunter region,” said principal of Brydens Lawyers Lee Hagipantelis.

“The Newcastle Jets are a cornerstone of the local sporting landscape, and this sponsorship is a natural extension of Brydens Lawyers’ mission to give back to the community and encourage engagement in sport at all levels. We believe that investing in local sports not only promotes healthy lifestyles but also fosters a sense of unity and pride within the community. We are excited to be part of the Newcastle Jets’ journey and to contribute to their success. The sponsorship will provide the Newcastle Jets with essential resources to enhance their pathway and elite programs, and the supporters of the Jets, together with the broader community, will continue to avail themselves of the expert legal advice and representation that Brydens Lawyers has provided for over 50 years”.

East Coast Car Rentals has also announced a partnership with the Jets, becoming the club’s exclusive rental car partner and provider. The partnership will see East Coast Car Rentals provide signature benefits for all Newcastle Jets FC supporters and its wider network and further cements East Coast Car Rentals’ ties to the local business community and corporate travel customers.

“We’re excited to team up with the Newcastle Jets, a club that shares our commitment to excellence and community – this partnership provides us with a fantastic platform to further support both local Newcastle residents and Australian sport,” said Ben Whitmore, CMO at East Coast Car Rentals. “We’re looking forward to working closely with the Jets and its network to offer our industry-leading services to even more consumer and corporate travellers”.

“As an organisation, we’re constantly innovating both on the pitch and off it, by offering more to our incredible supporters, and this partnership enables us to do that. It’s great to align with a brand that shares our passion for supporting local consumers and businesses – we’re delighted to have East Coast Car Rentals on board,” said Jason Hoffman, former Newcastle Jets player, turned club ambassador.

Hard Yakka x Sydney Kings

The Sydney Kings have announced that they’ve once again teamed up with Aussie brand Hard Yakka for the NBL24 campaign – which will see them be the club’s exclusive workwear partner for the second straight season.

The partnership will see the Kings’ and Hard Yakka brands unite again on game days, highlighted by 14 ‘Hard Yakka – Nothing’s Tougher MVPs’ awarded across social media after each of Sydney’s home fixtures at Qudos Bank Arena, as well as the club’s end-of-season MVP award and sponsor of the ‘coaches circle’, and regular aligned content across the harbour city side’s social media channels.

Hoops Capital executive director Paul Kind is thrilled to have Hard Yakka back as part of the Kings family as the club prepares to tip off its back-to-back NBL championship defence on September 30 in Illawarra. “NBL23, our first year working alongside Hard Yakka, was special in so many ways, so we’re really excited to have them on as a partner once again,” Kind said. “Both the Kings and Hard Yakka brands align well, as our team prides themselves on working hard on the court, as does Hard Yakka off the court. I’m confident this partnership will continue to help both brands reach new heights”.

Hoops Capital sees the close synergy between Hard Yakka and the Kings’ basketball culture, especially with their fast-growing lifestyle apparel range and traditional workwear – a sentiment echoed by Workwear Group’s head of marketing- industrial brands, Jayne Willmott. “Our partnership with the Sydney Kings extends beyond branding. It’s a reflection of mutual values, commitment, and the drive to achieve excellence,” Willmott said. “We at Hard Yakka are incredibly proud to stand alongside a team that embodies the same passion and dedication we apply to our craft”.

Accor x Nedd Brockmann

As Aussie athlete and philanthropist Nedd Brockmann embarks on ‘Nedd’s Uncomfortable Challenge’ at Sydney Olympic Park today, he will be supported by Accor.

Brockmann will attempt to break the world record for the fastest 1,000-mile run by covering 160 kilometres per day for 10 consecutive days (October 3 – 13) at Sydney Olympic Park Athletic Centre. His goal is to raise AUD $10M for people experiencing homelessness.

As the official Accommodation Partner of ‘Nedd’s Uncomfortable Challenge’, Accor will be providing Nedd with a touch of hotel comfort to his room right by the track, just 20m away from the action at Sydney Olympic Park Athletic Centre. The room will be fitted out with a selection of ibis hotel amenities, offering him a comfortable space to rest, recover and sleep after each gruelling day. This ensures Accor’s world-class hospitality is on hand to support him throughout this extraordinary feat.

Accor will also accommodate Nedd’s support team at its nearby ibis Sydney Olympic Park hotel, ensuring his team has all the essentials they need to assist him in his record-breaking attempt.

“I’m pumped to have Accor as the official Accommodation Partner of my record attempt and Nedd’s Uncomfortable Challenge. Having the comfort of a hotel room at the track is invaluable, and I’m grateful for the support of ibis in accommodating my team as we take on this big challenge,” said Brockmann.

“Nedd’s passion and dedication to raising awareness for homelessness is truly inspiring, and we are honoured to support him in this remarkable challenge. At Accor, we believe in the power of community and action, which is why we’re committed to supporting initiatives that make a real difference to those in need. Nedd’s Uncomfortable Challenge is a perfect example of how going the extra mile – quite literally – can create positive change,” said Accor Pacific chief operating officer PM&E, Adrian Williams.

People can watch his world record attempt from 4pm this afternoon exclusively on TikTok LIVE by following @Nedd.Brockmann. They’ll also be able to share messages of support and donate directly to the charity (We Are Mobilise) without leaving the livestream.

ColorSpec x Race Sydney

The next round of the Shannons SpeedSeries will see ColorSpec sign on as naming rights partner for the upcoming Race Sydney. Extending their support beyond their current partnerships of the Shannons SpeedSeries and Bosch Motorsport Australia Rally Championship, next month’s event will now be known as ColorSpec Race Sydney.

Managing director Bruce Morrison of MotorActive, who owns the ColorSpec brand, said he was was pleased to be throwing their support behind the upcoming Sydney event, noting it as a natural extension of the partnership. “As existing partners of the Shannons SpeedSeries, we’ve seen first-hand how relevant these events are and are pleased to be extending our support to next month’s Race Sydney event”.

“There is a natural synergy between our brand and this fantastic series, so we’re excited to have the opportunity to increase our involvement and reach a wider customer base,” said Morrison. “These events deliver some excellent racing, and we can’t wait to get to Sydney Motorsport Park next month and see what competitors deliver”.

“It’s fantastic to have brand partners like ColorSpec who are passionate about the series, and we couldn’t be prouder to align with them for this event in Sydney,” said Motorsport Australia CEO Sunil Vohra. “ColorSpec Race Sydney is already shaping up to be a terrific weekend of racing at Sydney Motorsport Park, with great categories competing across the three days making for an action-packed schedule for fans”.

Liberty x Hockey One

The Hockey One League has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Liberty, officially renaming the league to the Liberty Hockey One League for its fourth season.

Liberty’s support accelerates an even bigger and better season in 2024, off the back of a record-breaking 2023 season, which saw viewership increase by almost 70% on 7Plus – the home of hockey. The League also saw an exponential increase in social media engagement as it continues to go from strength to strength.

The League joins non-bank lender Liberty’s existing sports sponsorship across Australia, including the women’s and men’s A-Leagues, Essendon Football Club and the Melbourne Renegades in cricket’s Big Bash League.

Hockey One League executive manager Sash Herceg said the partnership is a game-changing development for the League. “It’s fantastic to join forces with Liberty – a like-minded company that is free-thinking and innovative. We are well placed to grow together not only this season but beyond too. We’ve got our eyes set on increasing our market share locally and look forward to achieving this goal in tandem with Liberty.”

As the only national league in Australia where fans can watch their women’s and men’s teams with one ticket and with an equal gender split that includes almost 40 international players for 2024, the alignment between Hockey One and Liberty on gender balance and diversity and inclusion is undeniable.

Liberty Chief Executive Officer, James Boyle agrees the alignment of values makes this a partnership and a sport Liberty is thrilled to support. “Liberty is proud to be partnering with Hockey One on the eve of what promises to be an exciting and competitive season. We’re excited to bring this partnership to life and play a part in the growth of the game”.