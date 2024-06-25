Spotlight Launches Exclusive Kitchenware Range In Collaboration With Manu Feildel

Spotlight has announced its new and exclusive kitchenware range with celebrity chef Manu Feildel.

Inspired by Manu’s French heritage, The Culinary Co by Manu range will land in-store from Wednesday 26 June and includes traditional cookware and utensils, complemented perfectly by a stylish selection of dinnerware and napery.

Every item in the range has been collaboratively designed with Manu, infusing his culinary knowledge and stylish flair to create items that inspire passion, moments of joy and creativity in the kitchen with family and friends.

The Culinary Co by Manu range includes an impressive selection of cast iron, as well as pots and pans, chopping boards, knife blocks, utensils, cutlery, white basics, dinner sets, roasting dishes, and napery.

“It has been such a privilege to create this range with Spotlight, inspired by my own culinary experiences and fond memories of home cooking in my mother’s French kitchen. My hope is that these items will become staples in many Australian households, helping home cooks everywhere make magic in their kitchens. Every product in the collection is fantastic, but my personal favourite would have to be the cast iron range – the quality is spectacular, and they are perfectly suited to all cooking methods,” said Feildel.

“We are thrilled to announce our exclusive collaboration with Manu Feildel, which will be hitting stores this month. The Culinary Co by Manu is a fantastic addition to our kitchen range, providing our customers with innovative, on-trend and high-quality items at an affordable price point. At Spotlight, we are committed to offering accessible products without compromising on quality, and that is exactly what we have achieved with this new range,” said Quentin Gracanin, Spotlight CEO.

The Culinary Co by Manu collection will be available in all Spotlight stores across Australia and online.