Spotify Makes Major Change After Adele’s Album Request To Cancel Shuffle Option
Adele’s public appeal to have artists albums played in order by default has come to fruition with immediate effect.
Although many artists before Adele have campaigned for features like this in the past, her enormous star power has single handedly caused Spotify to change their interface.
After Adelle wrote in a tweet, “This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry! We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended.”
Spotify promptly responded saying, “Anything for you.”
The change was implemented almost immediately, less than a week after Adele’s new album 30. This is the singers first album in six years, after “25” was released in 2015.
Speaking about the new change a Spotify spokesperson added, “As Adele mentioned, we are excited to share that we have begun rolling out a new premium feature that has been long requested by both users and artists to make play the default button on all albums.”
While users won’t be notified about this feature Spotify spokespeople have said that it is “long requested by both users and artists.”
However, for anyone upset by the move the option of shuffling an album is still available. The shuffle button is still included in the interface after you hit play.
Previously Spotify has come under fire from some artists for not having their topmost ideas recognized and implemented. This makes recent developments an important victory for all artists associated with the world’s biggest music subscription platform.
Latest News
El Salvador To Build ‘Bitcoin City’ At The Base Of A Volcano
El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele (main photo), announced on Saturday night that his government will build an ocean-side ‘Bitcoin City’ at the base of a volcano. The idea was presented by Bukele as he spoke to a crowd of Bitcoin enthusiasts while sporting his signature backwards baseball cap and a white button up shirt. Bukele […]
Study: DOOH, Online & TV Set to Benefit The Most As Third-Party Cookies Get Phased Out
The majority of the global browser market has now phased out third-party cookies in response to protecting users’ privacy and personalising a connection with the modern consumer. With Google Chrome, which controls the majority of the global browser market, following suit next year, 65.15 per cent of the browser market will be open to new […]
Gathering Customer Data Effectively To Create Great Customer Experiences
In this guest post, Paula Sartini (pictured below), founder and CEO at BrandQuantum, says the secret to using data for fantastic customer experiences is being able to engage customers not merely spy on them… While customers seek tailored and personalised experiences that delight, often these experiences feel generic and do not deliver the desired response […]
18 Small Aussie Publishers Unite To Seek Deal With Google & Facebook
Eighteen of Australia’s small news publishers who produce public-interest journalism, are banding together, to negotiate collectively to secure commercial agreements with Google and Facebook for supply of news content on their platforms. Called the Public Interest Publishers Alliance, these important Australian publishers, from around Australia, attract multicultural audiences, focus on issues at a local and […]
The Works’ Doug Nicol: Why Google’s US Financial Services Play Was Just Too Hot To Handle
In this guest post, The Works’ partner, Douglas Nicol (pictured below), says Google’s plans to play in the financial services space may have stalled (failed?) but there’s still plenty of lessons to be had from the attempt and plenty of players waiting to fill the void… This month Google axed its plans to launch a […]
Aussie Startup NORMAL Invites Media Companies To Normalise Sexual Wellness In Advertising
Sexual wellness company NORMAL has gained cult status in Australia, offering devices and educational content with the belief that
Hireup’s Podcast “A Nation Changed with Kurt Fearnley” Scores Three Australian Podcast Award Nominations
A Hireup-commissioned and sponsored podcast, A Nation Changed with Kurt Fearnley, has been shortlisted for an unprecedented three Australian Podcast Awards, with the winners to be announced on 2 December.
M&C Saatchi Celebrates 25 Years Of Creative Leader Tom McFarlane
Last week, M&C Saatchi celebrated 25 years of one of Australian advertising’s most influential and effective creative leaders, Tom McFarlane. McFarlane – who brought the brand to the Australian market – has been responsible for M&C Saatchi’s most recognised clients and works, as well as some of Australia’s most iconic ad campaigns, including 100% Pure […]
Aurora Expeditions Appoints First-Ever Chief Marketing Officer
Aurora Expeditions appoints first-ever CMO who reaffirms she's not to blame for the breakfast buffet's rubbery eggs.
Roy Morgan Report Finds Magazine Readership Numbers Have Climbed During COVID-19
Magazine sales soar in lockdown. Yet that's not reflected in the popularity of the raisin scone or vanilla sponge cake.
Zip Business Appoints Mindbox To Help Boost Growth
Zip business have appointed strategic marketing, insights and media consultancy company Mindbox to help boost growth. Mindbox will drive digital advertising and engagement, and manage associated data for Zip Business. Mindbox use AI-driven digital advertising and retargeting strategy to reach clients and provide a client the business intelligence it needs to make informed decisions. Zip […]
T Australia Debuts Issue 4 With Daniel Ricciardo Smouldering On The Cover
The new issue of T Australia, The New York Times Style Magazine has launched, featuring a photoshoot and exclusive interview with the celebrated Australian F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo. Famed for his humour and honesty, Daniel Ricciardo is one of the biggest personalities in Australian sport. In a candid interview, he speaks to the writer Emma Pegrum […]
Drop Everything & Register For Dynata’s ‘The Impact Of Data’ Webinar
If data's your game then this webinar is for you! Or anyone wanting a break from annoying colleagues for half an hour.
Hungry Jacks and WARHEADS Collaborate For A Summer of Sour Frozen Drinks
Hungry Jack’s and WARHEADS have teamed up to ensure the summer market winces and sucks in its cheeks with the release of new WARHEADS Sour Bursties Frozen Drinks range. The deliciously diabolical team-up follows the burger chain’s successful 2019 launch of frozen beverage Bursties. This time, however, instead of customers tasting bursts of juicy fruit, […]
‘My Name Is Cleo!’ The West Australian Launches Cleo Smith Podcast
Cleo Smith's rescue is the story that gripped the nation. Excluding Tim Paine's tweets & Nadia Bartel's "white powder".
Monday TV Wrap: 1O’s Celebrity MasterChef Finale Tops Entertainment With 805,000
AFL star Nick Riewoldt wins this year's Celebrity MasterChef & confirms he's now in charge of the BBQ for evermore.
King Kyle Is Reduced To Tears Live On Air
Welcome to B&T's now almost daily Kyle Sandilands news. Valid journalism or near creepy stalking? You decide.
Hivestack Selected As The Supply Side Platform For BrandSpace
Digital out of home (DOOH) ad tech company, Hivestack announced today that it has been selected as the Supply Side Platform (SSP) for Scentre Group’s BrandSpace. Through this agreement, Scentre Group are offering private marketplace deals and open exchange buys to Hivestack’s buy-side partners that use the Hivestack demand side platform or integrated omnichannel demand […]
Why Agency Egos Have Become A Dirty Word
This columnist says agencies need to start ditching the egos. Except on the D-floor or at any cliff-diving tournament.
Hyundai’s Tie-In With The New Spider-Man Movie Proves To Be A Glorious, Riotous Romp
You're probably right in thinking we've overdone the whole Spider-Man genre had we not overdone the whole Batman genre.
Wunderman Thompson’s New Book Says It’s Time For Kids To Have “The Talk” With Their Parents About Climate Change
New book means you can now add climate change to sex education and grandma's stench to awkward conversations with kids.
UnLtd Unites Industry For Good At Annual Big Dream Gala
Adland's finest gathered for Friday's Big Dream Gala to eat, get pissed, dance badly and all in the name of charity.
Australian Olympic Committee Shamed For Promoting Junk Food To Kids
Aussie Olympic Committee shamed for promoting junk to kids. Parents still getting off scot-free for feeding it to them.
Ryvalmedia Brisbane Nabs Nine New Clients & New Hires
Brisbane throwing off its BrisVegas reputation for Olympic City. Still battling with the mullets & drunkenness, however.
Study: 75% Of Shoppers “Highly Likely” To Buy Via Social Media In The Future
Sure, there's no denying the power of ecommerce, but can it deliver the sheer appeal of the shopping centre foodcourt?
Sling & Stone Announce New Inclusive Paid Parental Leave And Pregnancy Loss Policies
The new inclusive policies introduced by PR agency Sling & Stone will cover all ‘Slingers’ across its Australia, New Zealand and US teams. The paid parental leave policy gives any employee up to 12 weeks paid parental leave at full pay. This includes both primary and secondary carers equally. ‘Slingers’ can access the policy benefits […]
“There’s Been Attempts To Discredit The Entire Book!” Lisa Wilkinson Hits Back At Critics
B&T's tipping Lisa Wilkinson's new book will be the hottest re-gifted present under the tree this Christmas.
Getting To The Heart Of Social Media: How Sentiment Can Help Drive Better Audience Insights
This article promises to "get to the heart of social media". Rest assured, not in a 'stake & vampire' sense of the word.
Val Morgan Outdoor Acquires Zap Fitness Gym Network
Australian outdoor media network, Val Morgan Outdoor (VMO) has recently acquired Fitness and Lifestyle Group’s Zap Fitness gym network. Zap Fitness are the latest addition to the VMO active network, which comprises 4,000 screens across more than 1,100 locations. Zap Fitness will be joining Fitness First, Goodlife, Anytime Fitness, Fernwood, Belgravia Leisure Centres, City Fitness, […]
Host/Havas Appoints Droga5 New York’s Henry Kember As Group Creative Director
Henry Kember certainly boasts an impressive list of industry awards. Even more if you count his third in the backstroke.