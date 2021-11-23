Spotify Makes Major Change After Adele’s Album Request To Cancel Shuffle Option

Spotify Makes Major Change After Adele’s Album Request To Cancel Shuffle Option
Adele’s public appeal to have artists albums played in order by default has come to fruition with immediate effect.

Although many artists before Adele have campaigned for features like this in the past, her enormous star power has single handedly caused Spotify to change their interface.

After Adelle wrote in a tweet, “This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry! We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended.”

Spotify promptly responded saying, “Anything for you.”

The change was implemented almost immediately, less than a week after Adele’s new album 30. This is the singers first album in six years, after “25” was released in 2015.

Speaking about the new change a Spotify spokesperson added, “As Adele mentioned, we are excited to share that we have begun rolling out a new premium feature that has been long requested by both users and artists to make play the default button on all albums.”

While users won’t be notified about this feature Spotify spokespeople have said that it is “long requested by both users and artists.”

However, for anyone upset by the move the option of shuffling an album is still available. The shuffle button is still included in the interface after you hit play.

Previously Spotify has come under fire from some artists for not having their topmost ideas recognized and implemented. This makes recent developments an important victory for all artists associated with the world’s biggest music subscription platform.

