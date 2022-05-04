Spotify Are The First Music Streamer With A Presence In Roblox

Music platform Spotify have announced the launch of “Spotify Island” on game creation system Roblox, giving players the chance to interact with artists and play games with them.

The virtual space by Spotify will be made up of one central inland destination and several island, all themed in the company’s trademark colours of green and orange. There will also be an exclusive in-game merchandise store where players will be able to purchase items which they’ll be able to use around the rest of the platform.

Fans will have the chance to interact with a music play box called Soundtrap to create their own audio tracks or listen to those in their Spotify collection. This will be placed on the top right of the Spotify mainland.

Players will have the ability to unlock four in-game items by completing quests around the Spotify island, such as fiddling around with the music box or collecting musical notes which have been spread around the island.

Easter eggs can also be located around the island in the form of hearts, with each one having its own unique ability. One, for example, turns day into night on the Spotify island, while others help the plants grow.

Spotify aims to help players become more creative by allowing them to interact with as many things as possible around the island, initially giving them the chance to play around with the virtual beat-maker stations and a confetti cannon on a stage. Eventually, they plan to expand on that, however they haven’t gone into detail.

According to the company, the island will continue to expand in the future, giving fans more places to explore which will be centred around artists and their music creations, with the first of them being dedicated to the Kpop culture.