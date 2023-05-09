Sportsbet’s Suggestive Same Game Multi Ad Breaches Gambling Code

Sportsbet has had one of its ads touting its Same Game Multi Bet service banned after its breached the Australian Association of National Advertisers (AANA) wagering code for suggesting that gambling can make you hotter.

The ad in question showed a man sitting alone on a couch but, when he wins his bet, he is transported to an awards show wearing a tuxedo. An announcer says that it “feels like you’ve finally made it” and he goes on stage to collect the “Most Outstanding Same Game Multi.

Ad Standards’ Community Panel, however, found that the ad, which saw a woman sitting next to the man at the award show, portrays “the positive transformation of the main character’s appearance and demeanour after winning.”

“In addition, the advertisement shows him going from alone to being with another person. While the

context of the advertisement is an imagined scenario, the Panel considered that it shows that the man’s self-image has improved after winning and he feels more attractive.

“The Panel considered that the advertisement does show or imply a link between wagering and enhanced attractiveness.”

Sportsbet, meanwhile, maintained that the ad contained no reference or element linking gambling to being better or more prolific at shagging.

“it depicts a punter placing a successful SGM with Sportsbet and dreaming-up a parallel between the

emotions associated with that activity and those he might experience winning an award at a ceremony. Further, the absurd and unrealistic nature of the Advertisement is exaggerated by the punter being inappropriately dressed at the ceremony in tuxedo shirt/jacket with football shorts and thong,” the company said.

“Further, any suggestion that the admiration shown towards the successful punter in the Advertisement is excessive or implies that he is more sexually attractive is baseless.”

In fact, Sportsbet said that it was “deeply concerned” by the panel’s decision and, while it had pulled the ad from TV screens, it wants an independent review of the Community Panel’s decision to be conducted.