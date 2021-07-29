Sportsbet Promotes Responsible Gambling With “Take A Sec Before You Bet”

Betting agency Sportsbet has unveiled some different work, creating a new campaign that promotes responsible gambling and deposit limits.

Depicting a group of mates visiting the ‘Mate Museum’, the ad still has much of the same humour and lightheartedness that has become associated with Sportsbet’s creative work.

However, it takes a turn at the end when ‘Davo’ confesses he had “gave it all back and then some”, when talking about a previous win on the punt.

It’s a campaign Sportbet says will help drive behavioural change and normalise the use of safe gambling tools, such as deposit limits.

You can see the campaign below.

Sportsbet’s CEO Barni Evans said the company has a role in promoting a safer gambling culture.

“We have a vital role in the promotion of safer gambling and a responsibility to use our profile to send the message; no matter who you bet with, we want you to do so in a way that is safe and responsible. And setting a deposit limit is a proactive way to help keep your betting in check,” Evans said.

The campaign will be brought to life across TV, Radio, Press, Outdoor Billboards, Broadcast integrations, Digital Video & Display, and will be the primary focus of Sportsbet’s media investment.

 

