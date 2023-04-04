Sportsbet CEO: Balance Needed For Gambling Ads On Free-To-Air TV

Sportsbet CEO: Balance Needed For Gambling Ads On Free-To-Air TV
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden
SHARE
THIS



Sportsbet’s CEO, Barni Evans (pictured), said that a balance needed to be struck when it came to regulations on gambling adverts on free-to-air TV.

“We acknowledge there is community sentiment on the volume of advertising,” Evans told the Standing Committee on Social Policy and Legal Affairs’ inquiry into gambling advertising.

A recent study from the Australian Institute of Family Studies found that 69 per cent of people thought that gambling ads were too common.

“One of the things we hold dear in Australia is the ability to watch sport on free-to-air television without paying a subscription, to have great content on free-to-air television and television costs money. Television is funded by advertising. Yes, we need to pay attention to community sentiment around wagering advertising but we should also ask the question around what the community wants in free-to-air television.

“We also recognise that the advertising and commercial activity here plays an important role in the financial sustainable viability of sport in Australia. therefore, what we seek the committee to take account of is that we need balance and I heard the word nuance mentioned before. We need to be aware of the nuance and the unintended consequences of any blanket restrictions that would apply,” he added.

Evans and Tania Abbotto, Sportsbet’s chief customer sustainability and people officer told the committee that while their demeanour “might appear defensive” given that they were placed in an “unfamiliar” environment in front of the committee, they understood the intent of the inquiry and that Sportsbet wanted to be “part of the solution.”

The Sportsbet session overran its allocated 40-minute slot by around half an hour, with committee chair and Labor MP Peta Murphy and Evans clashing repeatedly over Sportsbet preventing repeatedly successful customers from continuing to bet.

Evans and Murphy also clashed on the volume of gambling ads being seen by Australians.

“There has been an increase in spend by the category, that is undeniable,” said Evans.

However, when Murphy questioned whether an increase in ad spend leads to an increase in the volume of ads, Evans replied:

“It’s a bit of both, actually because the figures you gave before don’t speak to the interest and that advertising costs more on a per-ad basis.”

However, he did also accept that the overall number of ads was increasing.

Inducement advertising — those ads that offer monetary promotions and offers such as free bets — was one area where the Sportbet execs championed their approach to advertising.

“We should have a nationally consistent approach to inducement advertising. Between a quarter to a third of the category’s advertising is around inducements, so that’s an example of us not simply acquiescing to the community’s sentiment but proactively recommending steps that would reduce that volume and intensity,” said Evans.

Sportsbet’s TikTok adverts typically do not feature inducement. Instead, they are more personal, filmed documentary-style with presenters travelling around the world, engaging with fans, sports stars, and more to help further build its brand.

Tabcorp’s CEO, Adam Rytenskild, also spoke to the committee, declaring that “the proliferation of gambling advertising, we believe, has gone too far. This is not good for the broader Australian community, and it’s not good for the long-term sustainability of the wagering industry. Regulation of the industry is rightly an increasing focus for the government and for the community.”

He also announced that Tabcorp would voluntarily stop all advertising on free-to-air TV between 6:30 am and 8:30 pm and would support a blanket ban unless during dedicated racing programming.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Sportsbet

Latest News

Three Reasons Why Your Innovation Efforts Are Failing
  • Opinion

Three Reasons Why Your Innovation Efforts Are Failing

Zoe Aitken (lead image) is the head of consulting at behavioural science and innovation consultancy Inventium and has over 20 years’ experience helping organisations develop customer-centric growth strategies and innovation. Here’s Aitken’s top tips for when your innovation ideas turn from fab to flop… Innovation programs are often unsuccessful. Even though the intent is there, […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Supercars Appoints Tribal DDB To Drive Next-Gen Fan Experience
  • Technology

Supercars Appoints Tribal DDB To Drive Next-Gen Fan Experience

Supercars has appointed DDB Group’s Tribal to deliver a martech and digital transformation that will turbo-charge Supercars fans’ experience both in Australia and globally. As part of a competitive pitch process, Tribal DDB proposed a transformation which will see the brand deliver a data-rich experience for fans, bringing them closer than ever to their favourite […]

Anthem Acquires Studio Jack And Appoints New Creative Director
  • Media

Anthem Acquires Studio Jack And Appoints New Creative Director

Anthem announced the acquisition of creative agency, Studio Jack, alongside managing creative director, Jarrod Carland joining Anthem as a partner. Carland (featured image) set up Studio Jack in 2009 and quickly established a reputation within the arts and culture sector for ideas and spectacular work that resonated with audiences for a range of top-tier clients […]

These hiding spots are so easy
  • Marketing

28% Of Australians Will Spend Less On Easter, According To Emarsys 2023 Research

According to Emarsys’ 2023 research that surveyed 1,000 Australians, 28 per cent of Australians expect to spend less on Easter this year, and of these shoppers – 52 per cent cite cost of living crisis to be the main reason for tightening belts. Last year, research indicated 73 per cent of Australians planned to buy easter food, […]

Zoe Foster Blake’s Go-To Distances Itself From Crumbling BWX
  • Media

Zoe Foster Blake’s Go-To Distances Itself From Crumbling BWX

Zoe Foster Blake’s skincare brand Go-To has distanced itself from shareholder BWX, the house of natural brands on the brink of collapse today.  After suffering a staggering statutory loss of $335 million in FY22, BWX has been attempting to refinance its loans with Commonwealth Bank since November. Commonwealth’s agreement to not act on loan breaches […]

The BBC’s Deb Tod Is Promoted To Director Of Content Partnerships and Sales
  • Media

The BBC’s Deb Tod Is Promoted To Director Of Content Partnerships and Sales

The BBC’s Deb Tod has been promoted to the newly-created role of director of content partnerships and sales for BBC Studios Australia and New Zealand. Here she adds affiliate deals to her existing responsibilities for the strategic and team leadership of BBC Studios content sales and co-productions in the region. Tod’s role ensures maximum impact […]

Chris Taylor: How To Fix ABC Radio
  • Opinion

Chris Taylor: How To Fix ABC Radio

Chris Taylor gives bona fide advice for ABC Radio's woes. As a heads up if you were expecting a laugh over bona fide.