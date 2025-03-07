Sportsbet Celebrates Those Who Have A Crack In Latest Spot

Sportsbet has launched a new campaign that celebrates Aussies who ‘have a crack’ – not just on the Sportsbet app, but in many aspects of their daily lives.

The campaign, which went live during the NRL season opening matches in Las Vegas, was written by Sportsbet’s internal creative team and brought to life by Director Julian Lucas and production agency Palomina.

“Aussies love getting out there and having a crack. Whether it’s ordering something that isn’t butter chicken, a ridiculous shot at goal from the boundary at a local footy game or starting their own mullet hairdresser business – the willingness to try something new is part of the Aussie spirit and is celebrated whether they succeed or fail,” said Sportsbet creative director Callan McKean.

“This campaign really resonates with my style of humour and the way I love to direct performances – sharp, natural, and full of character. I’m so happy with how it’s all come together and to do it with such an incredible cast and crew who brought real energy and humour to every scene,” said director Julian Lucas.

The campaign, which features across TV, radio and social, shows a range of Aussies attempting some of life’s easy – and not so easy tasks – with Sportsbet celebrating them by being ‘proud supporters of those who have a crack.’

“This is my first attempt at writing a campaign press release like this, so, as you can see, we really do embrace the spirit of having a crack at Sportsbet,” said McKean.

