Spooky Pines & goa Join Forces For A Ghoulishly Delicious OOH Campaign This Halloween

Pure Gold Pineapples has partnered with Goa to promote its Spooky Pines tradition on billboards across Melbourne, adding a unique twist to Halloween festivities across Australia.

The out-of-home (OOH) campaign will run for the two weeks leading up to Halloween, encouraging Australians to embrace the Spooky Pines tradition and enjoy a delectable alternative to pumpkin carving.

Spooky Pines, a beloved Halloween tradition first introduced by Pure Gold Pineapples seven years ago, invites Aussies to swap the traditional pumpkin for a pineapple. This uniquely Australian take on Halloween carving is a fun and sustainable way to celebrate the spooky season.

Carving a pineapple not only adds a tropical twist to the festivities but also ensures there is no waste, as the pineapple’s delicious flesh can be enjoyed immediately, stored for later use in favourite recipes, or frozen for tasty smoothies.

As part of the limited edition Spooky Pines campaign, consumers can find specially labelled pineapples in major supermarkets across Australia throughout October. These pineapples will feature the distinctive “Spooky Pines” tag, complete with a QR code that provides carving instructions, making the process even more fun and engaging.

Anthony Dobson, general manager of Pure Gold Pineapples, expressed his gratitude to the community for their unwavering support, especially in light of the challenges the pineapple growing industry has faced in recent years. “Our growers have been doing it tough over the years with a range of challenging events, including floods, an increase in fertiliser costs, and supply chain issues,” Dobson. “These challenges, preceded by all the challenges COVID and lockdowns have collectively put a strain on the industry”.

“We’ve seen a great take up of our Spooky Pines promotion over the past few years, and we’re thrilled to partner with Goa to take this Aussie Halloween tradition to new heights”.

“I loved the idea of doing outdoor advertising for this campaign, not only to reach a large audience but to showcase the idea on a big visual medium like a billboard” Leigh Morris, senior business development manager for goa billboards and The Alliance Media Group said.

“We are confident we will see an uplift in the participation of Spooky Pines and encourage people to carve, eat and share their creations online”.