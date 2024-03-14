VML & The Monkeys Dominate Spikes Asia 2024 Awards

VML & The Monkeys Dominate Spikes Asia 2024 Awards
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Spikes Asia has revealed the Grands Prix and Special Award winners for 2024 this evening.

Australia saw the highest number of Grands Prix at eight, including five Grands Prix for ‘FitChix’, for Honest Eggs Co., entered by VML, Melbourne. Japan took home six Grands Prix, including three for ‘My Japan Railway’, for JR Group, by Dentsu Inc, Tokyo, in Industry Craft, Digital Craft and Direct. In its inaugural year, the Gaming Spikes Grand Prix was awarded to the Philippines for ‘Unbranded Menu’, for McDonald’s, entered by Leo Burnett, Manila.

“Congratulations to our 2024 Spikes Asia Award winners. What an exciting time for creative marketing in this very special part of the world. This region continues to be a creative powerhouse, and this is reflected in the body of work awarded by our expert Juries this year. The breadth of the winners showcases the region’s collective effort to elevate the role of creativity in driving business performance and positive change in the world. Thank you to our wonderful Jurors, for setting the creative standard for the year ahead,” said Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS.

“We’re excited to announce the 2024 Award winners for Spikes Asia, after a fantastic event this week. This year we brought the APAC community together to network, learn and be inspired by the rich mix of speakers and champions for creativity in the region. There are lots of exciting shifts taking place in APAC and we look forward to exploring the insights and trends from this year’s work in the Spikes Asia Creativity Report. This report will also provide the official rankings for this year’s top performing Networks, Agencies and Companies from across the region,” said Jaime Ng, festival director, Spikes Asia.

This year’s Grand Prix winners are:

Brand Experience & Activation
From 423 entries received, 35 Spikes were awarded: 4 Gold, 12 Silver, 18 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘FitChix’, for Honest Eggs Co., by VML, Melbourne, Australia

Creative Commerce
From 61 entries received, 5 Spikes were awarded: 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘FitChix’, for Honest Eggs Co., by VML, Melbourne, Australia

Creative Data
From 35 entries received, 5 Spikes were awarded: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘Lay’s Smart Farm’, for Lay’s, by Leo Burnett, Mumbai, India

Creative Effectiveness
From 46 entries received, 5 Spikes were awarded: 1 Gold, 3 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘The Last Performance’, for Partners Life, by Special, Auckland, New Zealand

Creative Strategy
From 181 entries received, 15 Spikes were awarded: 2 Gold, 4 Silver, 8 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘The First Digital Nation’, for The Government of Tuvalu, by The Monkeys, Part of Accenture Song, Sydney, Australia

Design
From 124 entries received, 12 Spikes were awarded: 3 Gold, 3 Silver, 5 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘Untangling The Politics Of Hair’, for STIR, by FCB India, Gurugram, India

Digital Craft
From 59 entries received, 5 Spikes were awarded: 2 Silver, 2 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘My Japan Railway’, for JR Group, by Dentsu Inc, Tokyo, Japan

Direct
From 234 entries received, 15 Spikes were awarded: 2 Gold, 5 Silver, 7 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘My Japan Railway’, for JR Group, by Dentsu Inc, Tokyo, Japan

Entertainment
From 134 entries received, 10 Spikes were awarded: 1 Gold, 3 Silver, 5 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘Perfect Days’, for Perfect Days, by Mount / Dentsu Inc, Tokyo, Japan

Film
From 370 entries received, 25 Spikes were awarded: 4 Gold, 7 Silver, 13 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘Sammakorn Not Sanpakorn’, for Sammakorn, by Choojai and Friends, Bangkok, Thailand

Film Craft
From 327 entries received, 34 Spikes were awarded: 6 Gold, 8 Silver, 19 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘This is Footy Country’, for Telstra, by The Monkeys, Part Of Accenture Song, Sydney, Australia

Gaming
From 55 entries received, 5 Spikes were awarded: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘Unbranded Menu’, for McDonald’s, by Leo Burnett, Manila, The Philippines

Glass: The Award for Change
From 20 entries received, 2 Spikes were awarded: 1 Glass Spike and the Grand Prix that went to ‘Right to Care’, for Quenzon City Gender and Development Council, by MullenLowe Treyna, Makati City, the Philippines

Grand Prix for Good
The Grand Prix for Good was awarded to ‘Shift 20 Initiative’, for Shift 20 Initiative, by Special, Sydney / Dylan Alcott Foundation, Melbourne, Australia

Healthcare
From 118 entries received, 12 Spikes were awarded: 2 Gold, 4 Silver, 5 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘FitChix’, for Honest Eggs Co., by VML, Melbourne, Australia

Industry Craft
From 79 entries received, 7 Spikes were awarded: 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 3 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘My Japan Railway’, for JR Group, by Dentsu Inc, Tokyo, Japan

Innovation
From 26 entries received, 4 Spikes were awarded: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘Shellmet’, for Koushi Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., by TBWA\HAKUHODO INC., Tokyo, Japan

Integrated
From 33 entries received, 3 Spikes were awarded: 2 Silver and the Grand Prix that went to ‘FitChix’, for Honest Eggs Co., by VML, Melbourne, Australia

Media
From 203 entries received, 16 Spikes were awarded: 2 Gold, 5 Silver, 8 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘Newspaper For “Lettuce Preservation”’, for「COOKDO®︎」, by Dentsu Inc, Tokyo, Japan

Music
From 60 entries received, 6 Spikes were awarded: 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 2 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘Megh Santoor’, for Brooke Bond, by Ogilvy, Mumbai, India

Outdoor
From 183 entries received, 14 Spikes were awarded: 3 Gold, 3 Silver, 7 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘FitChix’, for Honest Eggs Co., by VML, Melbourne, Australia

PR
From 184 entries received, 17 Spikes were awarded: 2 Gold, 5 Silver, 9 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘Correct The Internet’, for Team Heroine, by DDB New Zealand, Auckland, New Zealand

Print & Publishing
From 48 entries received, 4 Spikes were awarded: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘Seal Alarm’, for The Times of India, by VML / Wunderman Thompson, Mumbai, India

Radio & Audio
From 43 entries received, 5 Spikes were awarded: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘Guide Play’, for JBL, by BLKJ HAVAS, Singapore

Social & Influencer
From 143 entries received, 11 Spikes were awarded: 2 Gold, 3 Silver, 5 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘Correct The Internet’, for Team Heroine, by DDB New Zealand, Auckland, New Zealand

Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year

1. Dentsu Inc, Tokyo, Japan
2. VML, Melbourne, Australia
3. The Monkeys, Part of Accenture Song, Sydney, Australia

Independent Agency of the Year

1. Special, Sydney, Australia
2. Choojai and Friends, Bangkok, Thailand
3. Special, Auckland, New Zealand

Network of the Year

1. dentsu
2. VML
3. Accenture Song

Media Network of the Year

1. Mindshare
2. Wavemaker
3. Starcom

Spikes Palm

1. Exit Films, Australia
2. Revolver, Australia
3. Spoon, Japan

Strategy & Effectiveness Agency of the Year

1. The Monkeys, Part of Accenture Song, Sydney, Australia
2. Special, Auckland, New Zealand
3. Colenso BBDO, Auckland, New Zealand

Young Spikes Competition winners are as follows:

Digital:

Gold
‘Save Singapore’
Amaya Suriyapperuma & Arqam Anjath
Loops Integrated, Sri Lanka

Silver
‘Feel What We Feel’
Anggani Sekar Astuti Hardani & Mbarep Arya Warigalit
Bikin Ide Kreatif, Indonesia

Bronze
‘How is the weather inside?’
Kim Sae Young & Kang Ji Hye
ptkorea, South Korea

Integrated:

Gold
‘GIRLS OWN CHOICE’
Flavia Wang & Noah Song
Mindshare, Mainland China

Silver
‘All You Can Dream’
Nellia & Davin Susanto
Future Creative Network, Indonesia

Bronze
‘THINK WITH YOUR CLOCK’
Yi Rong, Sandie Chan & Carissa Almira Djawas
Iris Singapore, Singapore

PR:

Gold
‘H20 for Mental Health’
Ginola Tan & Tan Yuan Ling
Govt Pte Ltd., Singapore

Silver
‘Seeing Beyond Faces’
Rhonda Wong & Shalom Lim
VML, Singapore

Bronze
‘CHEERS GIFT’
Yuto Nakajima & Yukie Takasu
HAKUHODO, Japan

The Spikes Asia Creativity Report will be released on Thursday, 28 March. It shines a light on the best Asian creativity, as selected by Spikes Juries. The Report will feature interviews with winners about how the work was created, insights from Jurors, trends and themes that have emerged, and the annual rankings for this year’s top-performing Networks, Agencies, and Companies from APAC.




Please login with linkedin to comment

spikes asia

Latest News