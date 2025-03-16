Sparrow’s SXSW Austin 2025 Wrap: Michelle Obama, Empty Teslas & Bionic Men

Another annual pilgrimage to Austin, Texas, for a crazy and inspiring week at SXSW—packed with sessions, learnings, innovation, house visits, parties and, of course, Texas BBQ.

This year also marked the end of an era as the Austin Convention Centre (ACC) is being torn down to build a bigger, more sustainable venue. I’ll miss the old quirky space, making this my last time claiming a good seat in Ballroom D on the fourth floor after many years of attending.

Reflecting on this year’s content, it was one of the strongest I’ve seen. The depth and breadth of engaging sessions were outstanding. In fact, compiling my top 10 list was bloody tough—I couldn’t narrow it down to just one in a few cases! Before diving in, here are some key stats to give context to the sheer scale of SXSW:

There are 23 tracks covering everything from advertising and branding to psychedelics. Some 345,066 make the pilgrimage, generating more than $27 million in economic impact. There are eight official venues, from the ACC to the Courtyard Marriott, though the festival takes over the entire city.

Of the sessions, more than 450 sessions mentioned AI, despite the topic even having a dedicated track. The most popular attendee age group is 36-45-year-old decision-makers (31 per cent), according to the official numbers—though I personally skew the average much older!

Just a shade under a quarter of the attendees were from 108 countries outside the US, with South America playing a major role.

Sparrow’s SXSW Top 10

1. Best Session: My heart says Disney—robots, magic, and incredible talent—but my head says IBM CEO Arvind Krishna on the future of AI and quantum computing. I learned heaps!

2. Most Memorable Session: Michelle Obama and her brother Craig Robinson launching a podcast live.

3. Special Moment: During Sandy Carter’s “10 Myths Busted” session, she introduced a man with a bionic AI-powered arm that could not only function but also feel.

4. Surprise & Delight: Meredith Whittaker, president of Signal—super smart founder with powerful insights.

5. Best Raw & Honest Session: Brené Brown, Malcolm Gladwell & Kenya Barris—unfiltered, insightful and full of wisdom.

6. Best House: Australian House at its new Tech Central venue—great content, great vibe.

7. Best Activation: FX Alien Earth—an immersive, interactive, and engaging experience.

8. Music Icon Session: John Fogerty from Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR)—absolute legend.

9. Best Party: São Paulo House—incredible music, tequila and atmosphere.

10. Best BBQ: Terry Black’s—still my favoruite. That brisket is next-level delicious.

Final Thoughts

The streamers were out in force again this year, both on stage and in the streets.

Paramount+ The Lodge, Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, FX, and Max all had major activations.

The All About Us Season 2 panel with producers and the entire cast was particularly special. Meanwhile, regulars Amy Webb and Scott Galloway were at the top of their game, delivering exceptional sessions.

Of course, I missed a few things—it’s inevitable with such an action-packed week. I couldn’t book a Waymo via Uber despite seeing them all over Austin.

I also didn’t qualify for a free Tesla Cybertruck ride for CMOs (though I never actually saw a CMO take the offer).

Rivian, the major sponsor, had an epic test track on South Congress that looked adventurous and fun.

A few more highlights worth mentioning:

Museum of the Future (Dubai): A fantastic session featuring a local astronaut set to go to the moon.

The SXSW Expo: The perfect collision of big tech and down-to-earth human moments.

A standout contrast: On one side, robots and Black Hole high-tech immersion; on the other, Dr. Simi+ (a Mexican pharmacy chain entering the US) with an activation where attendees customised mascot dolls with clothing and patches. The booth was packed daily, proving that even in this high-tech world, simple, human, personalized experiences still resonate.

Feeling both exhausted and inspired, I’m now looking ahead to SXSW Sydney in October and wondering whether SXSW London can capture that unique Austin energy when it debuts in June. But let’s be real—it’s hard to beat the OG in Austin, Texas!