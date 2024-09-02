Sparro By Brainlabs Appointed To Manage SEO For Healthengine

Independent digital marketing agency, Sparro by Brainlabs, has been chosen to manage SEO for Healthengine.

Founded in 2006, Healthengine connects millions of users with over 9,000 Australian healthcare practices across GP, dental, allied health, medical specialists and pharmacies nationwide. Over Healthengine’s history, more than 74 million bookings have been made on the platform.

“Investing in our ability to connect patients to providers has been the backbone of our business and core to our mission,” said Matt Gudge, newly-appointed CMO at Healthengine. “That’s why we are excited to announce that Sparro has been onboarded as our SEO agency to support our continued efforts to simplify the patient journey and grow our providers’ businesses”.

Sparro by Brainlabs will work closely with Healthengine to revise its website structure, user experience and on-site content. The vision of this work is to efficiently connect searchers with healthcare providers, right when they need a seamless experience most.

Morris Bryant, co-founder and partner at Sparro by Brainlabs, said Healthengine is a great business to be partnered with. “Healthengine are trying to create better accessibility of medical support for the end

customer, while also adding a heap of value for the medical provider. The medical system needs that more than ever”.

“We’re stoked to be a part of it and fill more vacancies through our SEO work”.

“In the ever-changing SEO landscape it’s critical to have a partner onboard that can continue to support, optimise and lift Healthengine’s great efforts in this space. I am excited to welcome Sparro and their incredible team to the business and am eager to see the impact this investment can have on our provider network,” said Gudge.

Healthengine joins a growing roster of new client wins at Sparro by Brainlabs, which include Under Armour, Western Sydney University, and Rabobank.