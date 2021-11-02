South Sydney Rabbitohs Announce Digital Asset Deals With Sportemon Go, Including Potential NFTs

South Sydney Rabbitohs has signed an exclusive three year deal with Sportemon Go (SGO).

The deal could see the Rabbitohs become Australia’s first sporting club to adopt and release a selection of digital assets via NFT’s (Non Fungible Tokens) as well as a dedicated fan token program including digital memorabilia, augmented reality activities, fantasy tipping and more.

The game-changing deal which was managed entirely by Pickstar, a leading global marketplace for sports and entertainment talent, sees Sportemon Go recognised as an Associate Partner and referred to as the Official NFT (Non Fungible Token) Collectible and Fan Token (Cryptocurrency) Partner of the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Together Sportemon Go and the Rabbitohs will leverage technology in ways never before seen in Aussie clubs, to give fans more exciting opportunities to interact and engage with their club and players; deepening the relationship.

Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly said the club is eager to activate these new digital tools to increase engagement with their supporter base.

“At the Rabbitohs we pride ourselves on being a bold and innovative club – this is no exception. We can’t wait to kick off pre-releases of interactive products including tokenised merchandise collections and other digital memorabilia which brings our clubs rich history and story to life,” said Solly.

“It’s a fantastic new way for the club and players to build stronger relationships with our members, not just through the season but either side of it too.”

With a purpose to revolutionise the entire sports fan experience through technology and tokenisation, Sportemon Go will enable Rabbitohs fans to hunt, collect and trade NFTs of their favourite Rabbitohs heroes in both the real world and in real time.

Creating the perfect synergy between our current world and the metaverse, through the Fan Token, participants will be able to interact with the club like never before.

In the last few months, Sportemon Go secured nearly 30 of Australia’s best superstars and athletes becoming one of, if not Australia’s leading tokenised sports business.

But they’re not stopping here, having already signed deals with sports clubs like Hibernian Football Club and athletes in the USA and the UK including Luke Shaw (Man Utd / England Left-back) & Andy Robertson (Liverpool FC; Captain of Scotland).

“SGO’s Fan Tokens and NFTs are unique, innovative and it is a game changer for increased fan activation and engagement but also significant new and recurring revenue generation opportunity for sporting clubs, and athletes alike,” said Ricky Jackson, CEO of SGO.

“Our “SporteNFTs” are like nothing out there and we look forward to producing memorabilia which gives investors, collectors, members and superfans the ability to get their hands on a range of very special collections . It’s a thrilling space to develop, innovate and be the leader in and we are excited by the opportunity with a marquee club such as South Sydney Rabbitohs.”

Loren Renton, Pickstar’s chief growth officer said the deal between Sportemon Go and South Sydney Rabbitohs highlighted the power of technology to rapidly transform and skyrocket the tools available to Clubs today to engage with members of today and the future.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure connecting such an outstanding group of operators, who are all equally passionate about putting club members first, and I’ve nothing but praise for Shannon Donato & Adam Cosgrove from the Rabbitohs innovative vision & professionalism throughout the entire commercial process ,” added Renton.

SGO via Pickstar are in a range of top level conversations for fan token and NFT technology programs and activations with other sporting clubs in Australia and only last month a similar partnership with Hibernian Football Club in Scotland was announced.