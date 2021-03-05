South Australian Supermarket Chain Foodland Launches ‘Mighty’ New Campaign, Via KWP!

South Australia’s largest independent supermarket chain, Foodland – with its unforgettable jingle “Foodland, the mighty South Aussies, yeah” – will launch a new campaign on 7th March.

The campaign coincides with the chain’s $251m expansion program to open twenty-five new stores, revamp fourty-seven and create 2,500 new jobs over the next five years.

Agency KWP! travelled more than 2,500 kilometres across SA, from Port Lincoln to Pooraka by plane, tuna boat, buggy, tractor, oyster boat and car capturing Foodland family stories.

The new campaign showcases the next generation of Foodland family members from thirty-eight families, including South Aussie icons like San Remo, Kytons Bakery and Paris Creek Farms.

Foodland CEO Franklin dos Santos said, “Foodland is part of the fabric of South Australia.”

“We have more stores than any other brand, employ more than 6,000 South Australians and our retailers are at the centre of the local community in suburbs and towns around the state.”

The campaign tracks the migration of great South Australian food from paddock to store, all the way from the sea to the shelf and from the fields to the fridge said Group Creative Director at KWP!, Joshua Fanning.

“The campaign is a celebration of real people and great food and evidence of the positive role Foodland plays in the economy of South Australia.”

The campaign will run across TV, outdoor media including tram, static and digital billboards, bus shelters and bus backs, as well as Foodland catalogues, stores and social media.