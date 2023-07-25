Sorrell’s S4 Capital Shares Tumble Almost A Quarter Following Earnings Warning

Sorrell’s S4 Capital Shares Tumble Almost A Quarter Following Earnings Warning
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Shares in Sir Martin Sorrell’s (pictured) S4 Capital have tumbled by more than 20 per cent overnight following a trading update that showed it now expected its net revenue to grow between two and four per cent, compared to the six to 10 per cent year-on-year that it had predicted.

Similarly, its operational EBITDA margin now stood at 14.5-15.5 per cent, compared to between 15-16 per cent.

The company blamed the “challenging macroeconomic conditions” and technology clients who remained “cautious and very focused on the short term” for the slower earnings growth.

It also said it is continuing to see longer sales cycles, particularly for larger transformation projects. All told, S4 said its technology services division continues to perform well, while Data&digital was seeing slower growth compared to last year but is still “trading satisfactorily.”

The Content division, which covers its creative advertising and marketing operations, however, was going through a “more difficult period” and was generating results below budget. It usually makes up around 60 per cent of S4’s business.

Sorrell, former boss of WPP and speaker at B&T‘s Cannes in Cairns, said that he was “not pleased” with the trading update.

“It’s lower growth than before. The tech sector has found growth a little bit harder to come by; [executives] more hesitant to commit,” he added.

While S4 Capital has spent the last five years swallowing up smaller digital media groups, Sorrell said that it had now paused acquisitions while it integrated the various companies and that its low share price made it difficult to do deals using stock.

Please login with linkedin to comment

s4 capital

Latest News

Departure Of Co-Founder Antoinette Lattouf Signals New Era For Media Diversity Australia
  • Advertising

Departure Of Co-Founder Antoinette Lattouf Signals New Era For Media Diversity Australia

Founded by journalists Isabel Lo and Antoinette Lattouf in 2017, Media Diversity Australia (MDA) is a national not-for-profit organisation working towards creating a media landscape that looks and sounds like Australia. After more than six years, Lattouf has stepped down from the board and away from the organisation to focus on her writing and broadcasting […]

Marketing & Strategy Agency Forethought Promotes Christina Tonkes To GM Of Consulting
  • Marketing

Marketing & Strategy Agency Forethought Promotes Christina Tonkes To GM Of Consulting

Marketing advisory, strategy and analytics firm, Forethought, has appointed Christina Tonkes (lead image) as general manager of consulting. Tonkes first launched her career in the firm’s well-respected Grad Program in 2007. Since then, she has worked both agency and client side – across the country and the globe – honing her expertise in marketing and […]

Playground xyz Launches Actionable Attention Solution On YouTube
  • Technology

Playground xyz Launches Actionable Attention Solution On YouTube

Playground xyz Attention Intelligence Solution (AIP) has announced its actionable attention solution on YouTube and unveiled new insights on how advertisers can garner the most attention for their Youtube ad campaigns. Lead image: Rob Hall, Playground xyz CEO. Through this new solution, Playground xyz AIP reviewed YouTube Impressions for Attention Time, AIP’s metric which evaluates […]

dentsu WA Secures Thermomix Media Strategy, Planning & Buying
  • Advertising

dentsu WA Secures Thermomix Media Strategy, Planning & Buying

dentsu WA has won the media strategy, planning and buying accounts for Thermomix, parent company of The Mix Australia and New Zealand, following a competitive pitch. The Mix Australia is the largest independent distributor of Thermomix globally and has operated in Australia for over 22 years, and has grown from a single office in Perth […]

HSBC Partners With Concrete Playground On Suite Of International Travel Guides
  • Marketing

HSBC Partners With Concrete Playground On Suite Of International Travel Guides

After a tumultuous few years, international travel is back on the cards for many Australians in 2023. According to Concrete Playground’s 2022 Travel Survey, 96 per cent of respondents intend to travel abroad this year, with Western Europe marked as the number one destination. To help readers make the most of their impending travel plans, […]

Snap Launches AI-Powered Anime Lens To Make Your Japanese Dreams Almost A Reality
  • Technology

Snap Launches AI-Powered Anime Lens To Make Your Japanese Dreams Almost A Reality

Snap has launched a new generative AI lens called “Anime” for its users around the world. A “generative AI lens powered by machine learning,” the lens allows Snapchatters to create stylised images of themselves as anime characters. The lens will join the suit of AI tools available on Snapchat, including My AI, Snap’s AI-powered chatbot. […]

Vistar Media Grows APAC Advertiser Count By 300%
  • Advertising

Vistar Media Grows APAC Advertiser Count By 300%

Programmatic Digital Out-of-Home (PDOOH) firm Vistar Media has grown its APAC advertiser count to 727 in the first half of this year, a 300 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. These brands ranged from Amazon, Volkswagen, MECCA, Bunnings, Levi’s and World Vision NZ. “We are thrilled and energised to continue building […]