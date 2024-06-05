Sonos Joins Forces With Pip Edwards To Launch Sonos Ace Headphones

Sonos has partnered with Pip Edwards for the launch of its first-ever headphones, Sonos Ace.

Lead image: Pip Edwards, co-founder of P.E Nation

Sonos Ace marks the brand’s long-awaited entry into the personal listening category after years of fan requests. The launch is both a significant brand milestone and an enormous business opportunity. By entering the $5 billion over-ear headphone market, Sonos Ace meets the demand of existing owners, whilst also attracting new customers who value products that are an extension of their personal style and lifestyle.

Having established P.E Nation, a global athleisure business of cult status, Sonos identified Pip Edwards as the perfect ambassador to launch Sonos Ace in Australia and connect with a new style-conscious audience.

“The synergies between Pip Edwards and Sonos are so clear,” said Phillipa Thomas, senior PR lead, Sonos global growth markets. “Both share a dedication to intentional, consumer-centric design, crafting beautiful products that seamlessly blend into people’s lives and elevate the everyday, whether at home or on the go”.

“Just as Sonos revolutionised multi-room wireless audio, P.E Nation pioneered athleisure, establishing it as a wardrobe staple and creating culture. This commitment to innovation is the cornerstone of both brands and why we couldn’t ask for a better partner to launch Sonos Ace”.

Music runs deep in the veins of fashion icon, Edwards. From being classically trained across multiple instruments from the age of four to the sonic styling of her iconic runway shows, Pip’s passion for music and connection to the industry made partnering with Sonos an obvious choice.

“Music is the heartbeat of everything I do. It’s my source of inspiration, creativity, and joy – whether I’m listening at home, or working on my show music,” shared Edwards.

“Sonos Ace is the perfect alignment for me – just as fashion moves with us, sound moves with us throughout our day. As our lifestyles evolve, we want seamless style and sound that takes us anywhere. Sonos Ace is the epitome of timeless design, comfort, and stunning sound – I can’t wait to style it with our newest collection!”

Sonos revealed Pip Edwards as the ambassador for Sonos Ace at an intimate VIP event at a luxury residence in Balmoral on 9 May for media and influencers. Guests included Flex Mami, Milly Gattegno, Michael Nolan, Max May, Jess Nguyen, Helen Chik, Liv Parsons, Tommy Mckeown and Jenna Holmes. The campaign went live in editorial and Pip Edwards’ and Sonos’ social channels last week.

Poem was responsible for executing the campaign, which involved event and content production, talent management, and earned PR.

Credits:

Brand: Sonos Australia

PR, event & talent management: Poem

Production: Poem Studio

Photographer: Isaac Brown

Stylist: Monica Morales

Hair & make up: Joanna Luhrs