Soft Drink Bobby Launches Mural Brand Campaign In The Heart Of Melbourne

Bobby, the Unconventional Soft Drink, has recently launched an extraordinary Mural Campaign right in the heart of Melbourne.

The team at Bobby wanted to showcase the creative and wacky world that they live in. They embarked on a creative journey to bring a distinctive mural to life, that embodied the true essence of the brand, “Bobby Country”. The team sat down and brainstormed how they could cut through the noise in a way that would be fun and engaging. Drawing inspiration from a world you would want to escape to; including cowboys, cowgirls, aliens, UFOs and disco balls.

They set out to craft a whimsical and captivating world for the public to explore and enjoy. This imaginative space serves as a haven for those seeking a break from the ordinary, channelling the spirit of their unconventional side.

The campaign aims to captivate and engage viewers while building brand awareness as they are still in their start-up stages as a brand. They wanted to be true to their creative and use out of the box thinking when it comes to advertising.

The mural features a scannable QR code, inviting the public to participate in an exciting competition. Once scanned, participants become eligible for entry. Three fortunate winners will be randomly chosen to receive a year’s worth of Bobby products.

The dedicated team at Bobby go down to the mural regularly, ensuring the public enjoys refreshing, cold Bobby beverages as they interact with the artwork.

The campaign will run until late October in Richmond, where Bobby first started building its community.

Kristian Johannsen, managing director and founder:

“At the heart of every choice we make lies our unwavering commitment to our customers. Our distinctive mural serves as a powerful testament to our identity and principles, offering a unique glimpse into our essence. Continually, we endeavour to redefine the conventional notions of a soft drink company. This mural, adorned with unicorns, UFOs, a bobby tree, disco planet, and a flying cow, boldly showcases our inherent DNA and unwavering purpose.”

Credits

Client: Bobby

Design and Graphic: Apparition Media | Apparition Media worked with a team of 5 artists and had the mural completed in just a week (28-meter wall)

Creative Idea: Bobby and Apparition Media

PR Agency: MVMNT Agency