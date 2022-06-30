Social Motive Gives Tangle Teezer Australia A Fresh New Do On Social Media

Social Motive Gives Tangle Teezer Australia A Fresh New Do On Social Media
Vanessa De Lutiis
By Vanessa De Lutiis
SHARE
THIS



Tangle Teezer, the UK-based company responsible for the iconic detangling hairbrush, has appointed Social Motive to refresh its social media marketing strategy with content creation, social management and advertising.

Stocked by top salons and leading retailers like Adore Beauty, MECCA, Priceline, Stylerunner, and The ICONIC, Tangle Teezer Australia caters to audiences of all hair types – from the fine and fragile to the thick and curly crowd. Patented teeth technology and a thoughtful product range make this brand an industry leader in haircare, scalp health and styling.

Social Motive is a social media and content marketing agency dedicated to helping brands grow. Through modern content, inspired creative, and a considered advertising strategy, Social Motive will help Tangle Teezer Australia thrive in its market by engaging with prospective customers, building its online community and ultimately driving results.

Tangle Teezer marketing manager Kate Peddie said: “Social Motive understood the brand from the initial pitch and presented to us as though they had worked on Tangle Teezer for years. We were very impressed with the strategy presented and look forward to seeing how the brand grows.”

Social Motive director Natalie East said: “As a brand most of our team know and love, we were thrilled to partner with Tangle Teezer. The products are iconic and the brand personality is fun and we see some exciting opportunities for content and advertising.”

“We’re looking forward to connecting with the Tangle Teezer audience and driving the brand’s digital results across multiple platforms.” 

Please login with linkedin to comment

social motive Tangle Teezer

Latest News

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer
  • Marketing

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer

Selling and customer engagement in B2B demands a higher degree of personalisation and engagement. In pre-pandemic times, enterprises struggled with leakage, with outdated sales engagement and channels – post-covid showed that digital is no longer an option but an absolute imperative. In an ever-changing world, where should the CEO’s attention be focused? The Online Retailer […]

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark
  • Campaigns

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark

MSD has released a new ad campaign via Paper + Spark showing the many varied emotions people can face when dealing with COVID, with the news that medication to combat COVID is now available to those in need. The ad campaign introduces us to Jim, who is waiting on the result of a rapid antigen […]

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features
  • Campaigns

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features

Football fans across Australia can continue to sharpen their AFL skills wherever they are thanks to the latest evolution of Google’s ‘Footy Skills Lab’ developed with support from AFLW players Tayla Harris (pictured, right), Maddy Prespakis (pictured, left), AFL umpire Nathan William (pictured, centre) and AFL Wheelchair athletes Chris Henderson & Louis Rowe. The latest […]

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions
  • Media
  • Technology

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions

With the release of its ad-supported subscription program looming, Netflix has announced Microsoft Corp as its sales and tech partner in an attempt to slow the current loss of subscribers on the platform. Netflix announced in April its intent to introduce an ad-supported subscription plan as a lower-cost option to offer alongside existing basic, standard […]

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge
  • Media

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge

Damon Mudge (pictured) will be bringing his data management, IT transformation, process and technology modernisation and data governance skills to Audience Group as its new director of technology. Commenting on the hiring, Audience Group director James McDonald said: “When it comes to data integration, Damon is the data whisperer. He’s the IT whisperer between marketing […]