Social Motive Gives Tangle Teezer Australia A Fresh New Do On Social Media

Tangle Teezer, the UK-based company responsible for the iconic detangling hairbrush, has appointed Social Motive to refresh its social media marketing strategy with content creation, social management and advertising.

Stocked by top salons and leading retailers like Adore Beauty, MECCA, Priceline, Stylerunner, and The ICONIC, Tangle Teezer Australia caters to audiences of all hair types – from the fine and fragile to the thick and curly crowd. Patented teeth technology and a thoughtful product range make this brand an industry leader in haircare, scalp health and styling.

Social Motive is a social media and content marketing agency dedicated to helping brands grow. Through modern content, inspired creative, and a considered advertising strategy, Social Motive will help Tangle Teezer Australia thrive in its market by engaging with prospective customers, building its online community and ultimately driving results.

Tangle Teezer marketing manager Kate Peddie said: “Social Motive understood the brand from the initial pitch and presented to us as though they had worked on Tangle Teezer for years. We were very impressed with the strategy presented and look forward to seeing how the brand grows.”

Social Motive director Natalie East said: “As a brand most of our team know and love, we were thrilled to partner with Tangle Teezer. The products are iconic and the brand personality is fun and we see some exciting opportunities for content and advertising.”

“We’re looking forward to connecting with the Tangle Teezer audience and driving the brand’s digital results across multiple platforms.”