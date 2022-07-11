“So Much Money!” Rhys Nicholson Talks Being Canned From I’m A Celeb

Comedian Rhys Nicholson has opened up about being dropped from 10’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Before the show even aired.

Nicholson was on the podcast I’ve Got News For You when he opened up about the experience of almost being on 10’s hit show.

According to news.com.au, He said: “I got all the needles for it like, proper rabies needles and stuff, which really hurt by the way, and two weeks before I was meant to go, they bumped me!”

Nicholson added: “It was the year that [Bernard] Tomic went in, so I reckon I was probably replaced by Tomic, and then he p**sed off anyway.”

However, Nicholson was very open about the realities of losing out on the potentially lucrative reality television gig, and he said: “I was pretty annoyed about it because it was a lot of money, so much money, and I got none of that money.

“I had kept it a secret for a long time, and it was going to change my life!”

However, don’t feel sad for Nicholson everything does seem to happen for a reason; he went on to say, “ When I would have been there [in the jungle], Conan O’Brien came to Australia, and I opened for Conan, and then I did his TV show in America, and then I got a Netflix special after that.” In the immortal words of Taylor Swift, all is well that ends well and now Nicholson is hosting Ru Paul’s Drag Race.