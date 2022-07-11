“So Much Money!” Rhys Nicholson Talks Being Canned From I’m A Celeb

“So Much Money!” Rhys Nicholson Talks Being Canned From I’m A Celeb
Mary Madigan
By Mary Madigan
SHARE
THIS



Comedian Rhys Nicholson has opened up about being dropped from 10’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Before the show even aired.

Nicholson was on the podcast I’ve Got News For You when he opened up about the experience of almost being on 10’s hit show.

According to news.com.au, He said: “I got all the needles for it like, proper rabies needles and stuff, which really hurt by the way, and two weeks before I was meant to go, they bumped me!”

Nicholson added: “It was the year that [Bernard] Tomic went in, so I reckon I was probably replaced by Tomic, and then he p**sed off anyway.”

However, Nicholson was very open about the realities of losing out on the potentially lucrative reality television gig, and he said: “I was pretty annoyed about it because it was a lot of money, so much money, and I got none of that money.

“I had kept it a secret for a long time, and it was going to change my life!”

Please login with linkedin to comment

Rhys Nicholson

Latest News

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer
  • Marketing

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer

Selling and customer engagement in B2B demands a higher degree of personalisation and engagement. In pre-pandemic times, enterprises struggled with leakage, with outdated sales engagement and channels – post-covid showed that digital is no longer an option but an absolute imperative. In an ever-changing world, where should the CEO’s attention be focused? The Online Retailer […]

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark
  • Campaigns

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark

MSD has released a new ad campaign via Paper + Spark showing the many varied emotions people can face when dealing with COVID, with the news that medication to combat COVID is now available to those in need. The ad campaign introduces us to Jim, who is waiting on the result of a rapid antigen […]

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features
  • Campaigns

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features

Football fans across Australia can continue to sharpen their AFL skills wherever they are thanks to the latest evolution of Google’s ‘Footy Skills Lab’ developed with support from AFLW players Tayla Harris (pictured, right), Maddy Prespakis (pictured, left), AFL umpire Nathan William (pictured, centre) and AFL Wheelchair athletes Chris Henderson & Louis Rowe. The latest […]

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions
  • Media
  • Technology

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions

With the release of its ad-supported subscription program looming, Netflix has announced Microsoft Corp as its sales and tech partner in an attempt to slow the current loss of subscribers on the platform. Netflix announced in April its intent to introduce an ad-supported subscription plan as a lower-cost option to offer alongside existing basic, standard […]

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge
  • Media

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge

Damon Mudge (pictured) will be bringing his data management, IT transformation, process and technology modernisation and data governance skills to Audience Group as its new director of technology. Commenting on the hiring, Audience Group director James McDonald said: “When it comes to data integration, Damon is the data whisperer. He’s the IT whisperer between marketing […]