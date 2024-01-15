Snowball Chucking Kid Delivers Most Adorable Weather Report Of All-Time

A weatherman for News Channel Nebraska is having second thoughts about ‘bring your kid to work day’ after mistakenly bringing his kid to work.

Meteorologist Brandon Aksamit was reporting on a snowstorm that hit the midwestern state when his adorable four-year-old daughter decided to pelt her father with snowballs.

“That’s funny, but you can’t do that,” said a frustrated Aksamit. She is then seen crawling behind him on all fours, bringing the report to a halt.

Aksamit later posted the footage to Facebook with the comment: “When you quickly discover the potential pitfalls of bringing your four-year-old daughter with you for a … live snow report.”

The video has since been viewed 300,000 times and many viewers rightly delighted by the daughter’s antics.

“Best news broadcast I have seen today,” wrote one fan to Facebook.

“Almost made me spew coffee when I saw just the top of (her) hat crawl by!” said another.

“I’ve watched this at least a dozen times. Please keep taking her to work with you!” penned another

While another added: “When it’s a snow day and it becomes bring your child to work day, this is what happens! Can’t beat that big ole grin on her face!”