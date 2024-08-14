Snoop Dogg’s Bestie Martha Stewart Embraces Freelancing In New Fiverr Campaign

Fiverr has announced an exciting new partnership with Martha Stewart, the globally iconic entrepreneur, author, and television host, as a brand ambassador and the new star of its advertising campaign and social media content.

The new campaign features Martha Stewart in an ironic new role: an underutilised intern delivering coffee to unknowing colleagues. This humoristic approach highlights the idea that your best talent may be right under your nose, just a click away on Fiverr. Airing nationally in August, both online and on television, the campaign will also include additional video spots focused on social media marketing, web development, and AI. The ads showcase not only the business functions Martha delegates to freelancers, allowing her to concentrate on her strengths but also emphasise the skills experiencing both consistent and significant growth on Fiverr, like AI services, which is seeing as much as a 6,000% growth, according to Fiverr’s Business Trends Index.

Seen most recently galivanting around the Olympics with unlikely bestie Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart is a business mogul and is recognised all over the world for her media empire.

“In today’s world of multifaceted businesses and complex projects, we’re seeing that many teams, including Martha’s, are making smart and efficient choices to find new skills outside of their business through leveraging freelancers. At Fiverr, we understand the breadth of business needs and have the diverse, skilled freelancers to meet any of them,” said Matti Yahav, chief marketing officer at Fiverr.

“This partnership with Fiverr has been a wonderful experience that allows me to share a different side of my business acumen that people don’t usually see,” said Stewart. “My businesses have always used freelancers for projects ranging from my cookbooks to my television programs, and I appreciate Fiverr’s freelance platform for making it easier for entrepreneurs like myself to extend the expertise of their teams”.

As part of the partnership, Martha Stewart also served as a brand ambassador for Fiverr’s 2024 Summer Product Launch by becoming a Limited Edition Pro freelancer, where she showcases her skills in Fiverr’s brand new profession-based catalogue. In her role as a Limited Edition Pro freelancer, Martha is offering 30-minute business consultations to three Fiverr users along with $1,000 in Fiverr credits to help them grow their business. Applications for a consultation with Martha Stewart took place between July 25th through August 6th, 2024, and the three lucky Fiverr users will receive their business consultations with Martha Stewart at the end of August 2024.