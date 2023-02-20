Snap Partners With ReachOut To Help Aussies Ally With LGBTQIA+ Community

Snap has partnered with youth mental health and wellbeing organisation ReachOut to launch a new in-app augmented reality (AR) experience focused on allyship with the LGBTQIA+ community.

The Under One Sky as an Ally Snapchat lens will let users share with their friends and family that they are an LGBTQIA+ ally and access important resources on ReachOut’s Allyship information hub.

ReachOut director of marketing & fundraising, Tracey Campbell said, “ReachOut is excited to be partnering with Snap during Pride to encourage young people to be good LGBTQIA+ allies. Around 35 percent of young people accessing ReachOut’s youth mental health and wellbeing services identify as LGBTQIA+. Being a good ally and doing what you can to call out discrimination can help young people in the community feel supported. We are proud to be working alongside Snapchat to help spread this message and encourage strong allyship.”

Snap will also launch a Face + World Lens called Under One Sky Together that will be available around the Pride parade. Users will be asked to find another person and bring them into the photo when a Pride rainbow will connect the both through AR. Users can then turn the camera and point their phone to the sky, where a Pride rainbow will animate in front of them, and they will be able to share a message with friends.

Snap APAC head of policy, Henry Turnbull said, “At Snap we believe it’s really important to promote the safety and wellbeing of LGBTQIA+ people and the wider community. It’s great to be able to support ReachOut, who are doing critical work in this space, to share meaningful resources with young people.”

The AR Lenses are available on Snapchat nationally.