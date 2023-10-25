CCs Is Getting Cheesy With New Telenovela Campaign From The Royals

With a cast cheesier than the iconic corn chips themselves, The Royals’ latest campaign for Snackbrands Australia’s CC’s dives headfirst into the melodramatic world of Mexican soap operas with three TV spots that feel like mini-episodes of a telenovela.

Titled “Si Si Sitcom”, the campaign hits TV screens and digital platforms this week.

Each ‘mini-episode’ is spoken in Spanish and subtitled in English and features scenarios in which CC’s prove to be irresistible for the cast of characters.

From a marriage proposal to a wedding interrupted and a leading man in a coma, the spots lean into CC’s long-standing positioning of ‘Irresistible’ and the iconic line “You can’t say no”.

“This is the first major marketing campaign for CC’s in some time, so we wanted a stand-out approach that Australia would not just notice but truly enjoy. The Royals rose to the challenge by respecting the brand’s traditional irreverence and distinctive assets whilst introducing a bold new approach,” Snackbrands Australia marketing director James Deysel said.

“We couldn’t ignore the opportunity that CC’s translates as “Si Si” said The Royals executive creative director, Sebastian Vizor. “This leads to some fun miscommunication as the consequences are played out in some overly dramatic ‘telenovela’ inspired bite-sized sitcoms proving that when CC’s are involved, you can’t say no!”

More campaign elements will roll out in coming months.

CREDITS:

Client: Snack Brands Australia

Brand: CC’s

Marketing Director: James Deysel

Group Brand Manager: Jennifer Geoghegan

Brand Manager: Rebecca Drabyna

Creative Agency: The Royals

Media Agency: EssenceMediacom

Production Company: Guilty Director: Edwin McGill Post Production: Mr Fox Music & Sound: Smith & Western