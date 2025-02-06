CampaignsNewsletter

Smith’s Unveils Tantalising New OOH, Social & Creator Campaign

Staff Writers
4 Min Read

Smith’s, has launched a new product-focused campaign celebrating all the simple joys found inside each pack, following on from its ‘Joy Is A Simple Recipe’ brand platform.

The work draws upon the moments that make a good chip irresistible. From the first waft of chippy goodness when you open the bag, to the almost-desperate pinching, scraping and licking that happens when collecting those final precious morsels. This campaign taps into deeply relatable snacking rituals and insights uncovered through qualitative research — habits we all share but rarely talk about. All done with the simplicity, single-mindedness and restraint that only a brand as iconic as Smith’s can.

Katherine Twomey, marketing manager, Smith’s, PepsiCo said, “We know there are so many different things that people love about our chips — their favourite flavour, curly chips, bag crumbs, lucky big chips, the smell — so there’s no shortage of insight and love in Australia for us to tap into. We’re looking forward to where this and future work can remind Aussies why they love Smith’s.”

Lauren Regolini, creative, Special said, “If you’re Australian, the mere mention of the word ‘Smith’s’ will have you salivating like a Pavlovian pooch. So it was fun to have licence to celebrate the brand like the category leader it is — big, beautiful, simple, relatable and charming.”

Locki Choi, creative, Special said, “A half-eaten bag of Smith’s is a rare sight. They’re just packed with so many little tasty moments that before you know it, you’re waking up from a snack frenzy to find yourself licking the empty foil (speaking from experience). It was just a matter of beautifully photographing each delicious step of the way towards the bittersweet end.”

The campaign launches this month in OOH, film, social & creator content.

CREDITS

Client: Smith’s, PepsiCo

Chief Marketing Officer, ANZ Foods – Alessia Taddei

Marketing Manager – Katherine Twomey

Senior Brand Manager – Bridget McBride
Brand Manager – Tania Ye
Brand Manager – Camille Norsa

 

 

 

Creative Agency: Special

Partner/CEO: Lindsey Evans
Partners/CCO: Julian Schreiber & Tom Martin

Partner/CSO: Dave Hartmann
Group Creative Director: Max McKeon

Lead Creatives: Lauren Regolini, Locki Choi
Integrated Producer: Steph Wilkinson
Team Lead: Michelle Braslin
Business Director: Alicia Aguilera
Business Manager: Alice Bishop

Strategy Director: Heather Morrison

Finish Artist: Jen Bailey

Production

Production Co: Pool Collective

Photographer: Danny Eastwood

DOP: Oliver Rose

Executive Producer: Courtney Wellsmore

Producer: Lauren Simpson

Stylist: Jerrie-Joy Redman-Lloyd

 

Sound & Music: Squeak E. Clean

Producer: Emma Duncan & Karla Henwood

Sound Engine: Cam Milne

 

Post Production: Special Made

Offline: Kelly Searancke

Colourist: Greg Contantaras

Online: Jess Morgan

Retouching: Cream Studios

Media Agency: PHD Media

Planning: Annkathrin Nohns, Wendy Amoako

Investment: Mikeah Irving, Tasnia Sheikh

Activations: Agne Staraite, Rebecca Lai, George Grigoriou

Shopper Agency: Platoon
Shopper Strategist / Director: Lori Woodward

Shopper Planner / Director: Cam McGeachie

