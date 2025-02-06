Smith’s Unveils Tantalising New OOH, Social & Creator Campaign

Smith’s, has launched a new product-focused campaign celebrating all the simple joys found inside each pack, following on from its ‘Joy Is A Simple Recipe’ brand platform.
The work draws upon the moments that make a good chip irresistible. From the first waft of chippy goodness when you open the bag, to the almost-desperate pinching, scraping and licking that happens when collecting those final precious morsels. This campaign taps into deeply relatable snacking rituals and insights uncovered through qualitative research — habits we all share but rarely talk about. All done with the simplicity, single-mindedness and restraint that only a brand as iconic as Smith’s can.
Katherine Twomey, marketing manager, Smith’s, PepsiCo said, “We know there are so many different things that people love about our chips — their favourite flavour, curly chips, bag crumbs, lucky big chips, the smell — so there’s no shortage of insight and love in Australia for us to tap into. We’re looking forward to where this and future work can remind Aussies why they love Smith’s.”
Lauren Regolini, creative, Special said, “If you’re Australian, the mere mention of the word ‘Smith’s’ will have you salivating like a Pavlovian pooch. So it was fun to have licence to celebrate the brand like the category leader it is — big, beautiful, simple, relatable and charming.”
Locki Choi, creative, Special said, “A half-eaten bag of Smith’s is a rare sight. They’re just packed with so many little tasty moments that before you know it, you’re waking up from a snack frenzy to find yourself licking the empty foil (speaking from experience). It was just a matter of beautifully photographing each delicious step of the way towards the bittersweet end.”
The campaign launches this month in OOH, film, social & creator content.
CREDITS
Client: Smith’s, PepsiCo
Chief Marketing Officer, ANZ Foods – Alessia Taddei
Marketing Manager – Katherine Twomey
Senior Brand Manager – Bridget McBride
Brand Manager – Tania Ye
Brand Manager – Camille Norsa
Creative Agency: Special
Partner/CEO: Lindsey Evans
Partners/CCO: Julian Schreiber & Tom Martin
Partner/CSO: Dave Hartmann
Group Creative Director: Max McKeon
Lead Creatives: Lauren Regolini, Locki Choi
Integrated Producer: Steph Wilkinson
Team Lead: Michelle Braslin
Business Director: Alicia Aguilera
Business Manager: Alice Bishop
Strategy Director: Heather Morrison
Finish Artist: Jen Bailey
Production
Production Co: Pool Collective
Photographer: Danny Eastwood
DOP: Oliver Rose
Executive Producer: Courtney Wellsmore
Producer: Lauren Simpson
Stylist: Jerrie-Joy Redman-Lloyd
Sound & Music: Squeak E. Clean
Producer: Emma Duncan & Karla Henwood
Sound Engine: Cam Milne
Post Production: Special Made
Offline: Kelly Searancke
Colourist: Greg Contantaras
Online: Jess Morgan
Retouching: Cream Studios
Media Agency: PHD Media
Planning: Annkathrin Nohns, Wendy Amoako
Investment: Mikeah Irving, Tasnia Sheikh
Activations: Agne Staraite, Rebecca Lai, George Grigoriou
Shopper Agency: Platoon
Shopper Strategist / Director: Lori Woodward
Shopper Planner / Director: Cam McGeachie