AdvertisingNewsletter

SMI Data: Election Fever Feeds Ad Frenzy For Feb, With Outdoor Up 9% & More Spending Projected

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
4 Min Read

Guideline Standard Media Index (SMI) data has revealed that the election is fuelling a spurt in ad spend despite the overall amount down by 0.5 per cent year-on-year.

The federal election campaign is forecast to lift advertising spend by around 20 per cent over the campaign period, which kicked off last Friday and will run until the polls on 3 May.

Among the key media, outdoor is driving the highest dollar growth with the total up 9.2 per cent, radio demand improved (+3.4 per cent) as did demand for print newspapers (+2.4 per cent) while cinema delivered the highest percentage gain of almost 21 per cent.

Digital ad spend is back 3 per cent but search and programmatic bookings should belatedly pull the February result into positive territory.

“The main influencing factor in this month’s results was the imminent Federal Election with ad revenues from the Government category soaring 46 per cent this month,” Guideline SMI APAC managing director Jane Ractliffe said.

“The higher Government category spend added an extra $12 million to the market in February, but SMI’s Forward Pacings data – which tracks confirmed future ad spend across all product categories – shows that now the Election has been called more of the demand is moving from the Government category to the Political Parties/Industry Associations in March and April,’’ she said.

“Already we can see political parties spending an extra $8 million on TV in March and an extra $6 million in April, and that’s pushed total ad demand for March an extra ten percentage points above where we saw future demand at the same time last year/

With the extra Government ad spend removed from the February total the underlying market demand was -2.7 per cent YOY, with Outdoor still leading growth at 8.7 per cent and Press still positive with 0.7 per cent growth”.

Apart from the huge increase in Government ad spend in February, Guideline SMI is also reporting double-digit gains in Insurance category ad spend (+15.1 per cent) and among brands in the Household Supplies market (+64 per cent YOY).

The Automotive Brand category continues to drag the market lower, back 10 per cent overall.

The stronger recent results have seen the market’s ad spend across the financial year-to-date results return to the black (+0.5 per cent overall) with digital bookings +5.8 per cent, outdoor +4.7 per cent and cinema +10.5 per cent.

Ractliffe also noted that Australia’s New Zealand counterparts are again reporting a stronger month in February with ad demand up 4.2 per cent year-on-year, representing the fourth consecutive month of advertising growth in the NZ market.

“The New Zealand ad market is coming out of a prolonged malaise and is now delivering very significant increases in ad spend. In February alone we are reporting NZ Outdoor growth of 22.8 per cent and Radio growth of 16.8 per cent year-on-year,” Ractliffe said.

SMI partners with leading global media buying agencies to provide independent advertising expenditure data to its clients to facilitate informed analysis of the media sector and product category expenditure.

Guideline SMI AU: January 2025 Ad Spend Trends

Related posts:

  1. QMS’ Olympic DOOH Network Goes For Gold With 30% Sales Uplift For Partners
  2. The Sweetshop Welcomes Director Jesse James Mcelroy To Its Australia Roster
  3. Fetch TV Unveils New Interface To Deliver Seamless Home Entertainment User Experience
  4. DCA Launches New D&I Guide For Aussie Workplaces
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor's and is an avid reader with a particular interest in classics and literary fiction.

Latest News

Natalie Barr & Sarah Macdonald To Headline Odyssey Women’s Lunch Supporting Families Affected By Addiction
AJF Partnership’s Parent Company Enters Voluntary Administration
‘I’d like to see TikTok remain alive’ – Trump Says TikTok US Sale Imminent
Vanessa Rowed To Depart Big W For Yum! CMO Role
Register Lost your password?