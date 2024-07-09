SMEC Launches Rebrand Via Collaboration Between In-house Team & I.M.A

Global engineering consultancy, SMEC, has unveiled its new global brand strategy and brand identity, via a collaboration between SMEC’s in-house art and design team led by Fletcher Ross, and B2B marketing consultancy, I.M.A.

I.M.A.’s remit covered strategy, research and insights, positioning, key messaging as well as the brand launch materials including brand guidelines and launch video. The strategy and insights were then utilised to create the new visual identity including logo, colour palate, and associated collateral and tools developed by SMEC’s in-house team.

Jake Cush, partner at I.M.A said the challenge was to create a strategy from which an all-encompassing brand promise could be created matching SMEC’s strategic direction to simplify the complexity traditionally associated with the engineering category.

“The rebrand needed multiple dimensions but a single DNA. Our insights showed SMEC needed a brand positioning that strongly reflected how SMEC people and customers feel and see the brand and would cut through in a category that generally looks and sounds very generic,” said Cush.

“SMEC’s new brand strategy, look and feel reinforces its new brand promise – ‘Engineering Positive Change’ – which clearly differentiates SMEC from its competitors, and hones in on the promise to provide practical client solutions that utilise technology to reduce cost; increase reliability, and most importantly reduce environmental impact”.

“We recognised we needed to update the brand to engage with our stakeholders in a way that was truly authentic and spoke clearly about the nature of our services and expertise. With I.M.A. garnering the insights and developing a brand strategy that fitted with our objectives, we were able to bring our new brand promise – Engineering Positive Change – to life via core design elements which create a clear visual identity for all SMEC communications,” said Suzanne Gibbs, global lead, marketing and communications, infrastructure and energy, SMEC.

“These core design elements – logo, typefaces, colour palettes, photography and graphics – are the essential visual identifiers of our brand and the starting point for all SMEC communications”.

SMEC’s new brand strategy and new visual identity will be rolled-out globally from mid-July.