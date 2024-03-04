Slingshot Champions Creative Media Effectiveness With Launch Of Creatalytics

Creative media agency Slingshot has launched Creatalytics, a proprietary tool bringing creative and analytics together for brands to amplify their return on creative investment.

Lead Image: Jane Waterhouse – Slingshot Managing Director

Creatalytics is part of Slingshot’s new Unconventional Intelligence (UI) methodology which propels brands and businesses further, faster, recognising that creative and media are more intertwined than ever before. Slingshot’s repositioning to the creative media agency reflects a commitment to make every cent in the marketing dollar work as hard as it can; something that can only happen by having greater connection between creative and media performance.

“We love creative agencies and the work that they produce. We want to ensure that we do our part in ensuring it performs as well as it possibly can within each channel. The Unconventional Intelligence (UI) methodology delivers stronger return on investment by fusing category insights and industry conventions with data-driven expertise that uncovers untapped opportunities to deliver tangible results,” said Slingshot CIO Simon Corbett.

Creatalytics is a propriety tool that brings creativity and analytics together so clients can amplify their return on creative investment. Aggregating over 75 data points across marketing science, global best practice and platform excellence, Creatalytics gives assets a Creative Compatibility Score and recommendations on how the creative can improve performance within a specific channel.

“Creatalytics comes from our desire to make our clients work more effectively in the media channels where they commit most of their marketing budget. It is also driven by a deep understanding of the impact creative has as the single largest driver of salience or advertising profitability. The response to Creatalytics from our clients and creative agency partners has been overwhelmingly positive. Creatalytics does not tell clients what a good or bad idea is, our job is to make the most of that idea by ensuring it is fit for channel. Ultimately this gives more time to creatives to be creative and less time spent on operationalising creative,” said Slingshot, managing director, Jane Waterhouse.

“At Slingshot we connect the unconnected. Our UI methodology transcends traditional boundaries, allowing us to craft insights, products and ideas that defy convention and drive our clients forward and unlock new avenues of growth,” said Simon Rutherford, Slingshot CEO.

Slingshot recent new business wins include Krispy Kreme for media strategy, planning and buying, Inghams and Capilano. Other clients include BlueScope Steel, Four Pillars Gin, Australian Pork, Masterpet, Michael Cassel Group, Solahart, Daikin, Inspirations Paint, Standards Australia and Pacific Smiles.