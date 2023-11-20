Slew Of New Hires & Clients At FleishmanHillard

FleishmanHillard Australia has expanded its corporate team with the appointments of client partner Belinda Bien, senior business director Eileen Ho, and senior business manager Virginie Consentino, following the addition of several new client partnerships.

Lead image: L-R Belinda Bien, Eileen Ho, Virginie Consentino

Belinda brings a wealth of experience in corporate communications strategy, executive thought leadership and reputation management to the role. She will be working alongside managing director, Jenna Orme and general manager, Lexi Penfold to oversee the continued growth of the corporate practice, driving transformational outcomes for brands and businesses.

“Having worked with the FleishmanHillard Canada team for four years, I was delighted to have the opportunity to re-join the network here in Sydney after spending some time in-house as the Director of Strategic Communications for Canada’s premiere think tank and forecasting organisation. I joined ‘FH’ Canada after working in politics and health care and it’s great to be part of ‘FH’ once more,” said Bien.

Eileen joins the team with extensive experience across the finance and technology sectors. Eileen specialises in strategic stakeholder engagement, domestic and multimarket integrated campaigns, executive positioning and issues management. She joins the business to lead key accounts including Seequent.

A specialist in public relations for technology brands, Virginie will draw on a depth of business, tech and finance experience from New York, Singapore and Sydney as Senior Business Manager at FleishmanHillard Australia.

Belinda, Eileen and Virginie join the agency following a string of new business wins across the agency including L’Oreal, Unilever, Figma and Seequent, with remits spanning the brand marketing and corporate reputation practices.

The appointments coincide with FleishmanHillard Australia revealing its evolved local brand identity. Drawing on the heritage of the global agency and its founders Alfred Fleishman and Robert Hillard, the new local brand identity explores what it means to be ‘Truly Curious’.

“Curiosity has always been in our DNA; a curiosity for ideas and strategies that drive transformative outcomes for brands and businesses; but also a curiosity in what a modern-day communications agency needs to offer – not just for our partners, but also for our people. Our evolved identity takes the best of our global FleishmanHillard network and infuses it with what makes us unique here in Australia as part of creative collective, TBWA,” said Orme.

The brand identity has been rolled out across FleishmanHillard Australia’s new website and social channels.