Slew Of New Hires At Snap Inc.

Snap Inc., the technology company that brings the world Snapchat, has announced a host of new appointments to its local team.

Lead image: L to R – Dina Bailey, Bethany Rao-Davies, Sarah Ding, Rob Fitzpatrick, Tony, Daniel King, Elise Keeling

The new hires include Dina Bailey, ANZ Agency Lead; Daniel King, Senior Client Partner; and Elise Keeling, who’ll support the sales team in a new role as ANZ Product Marketing lead, all of whom hail from Meta. They’re joined by Senior Client Partner Rob Fitzpatrick and Bethany Rao-Davies, Senior Account Manager, both ex-TikTok and Sarah Ding, Account Manager, who joins from Pinterest.

Following the appointment of Tony Keusgen as managing director for Snap Inc. in Australia and New Zealand six months ago, the expansion across its sales force represents a further investment in realising the company’s vision for the Australian market as it looks to build upon the successes of this year and go to market with a beefed up team who’ll drive impact for partners in 2024.

“Snapchat’s local community is vastly bigger and more engaged than I ever imagined before joining the company, with more than 8 million people in Australia coming to the platform every month. The most savvy marketers and innovative global advertisers already know the power of Snapchat to deliver results across both brand and direct response campaigns, and connect them with hard-to-reach audiences that cannot be found anywhere else,” said Keusgen.

“My goal is that every brand in this country that is serious about getting the attention of Under 40s is partnering with Snapchat. I’m excited to expand our local sales team with these new appointments as we continue building on the momentum we’ve been seeing, unlocking more opportunities for brands and agencies to engage with our happy and growing audience, guided by some of the industry’s best and brightest”.

Dina Bailey has been appointed ANZ Agency Lead at Snap Inc. and has over 24 years of industry experience. Before her new role, Dina was an Agency Partner at Meta for over seven years and at Google. Dina is looking forward to joining Snap Inc. as it ramps up with agencies in Australia and the opportunity to add value to the community and its clients.

Elise Keeling has joined Snap Inc. as Product Marketing Lead Australia and New Zealand. Before her new role, Elise spent eight years at Meta, most recently leading the monetisation product strategy for Australia and New Zealand. Elise is excited about Snap’s compelling product suite and the opportunity to support the growing sales team in Australia.

Daniel King has been appointed Senior Client Partner at Snap Inc. Prior to his new role, Daniel spent the last ten years building advertising value across agency and tech, most recently at Meta, and also at Group M. Daniel is passionate about utilising his experience to build something special with what he sees as a platform which offers huge opportunities to advertisers in Australia. Dan will focus on servicing Snap’s CPG and QSR accounts.

Rob Fitzpatrick has joined as Senior Client Partner at Snap Inc. with over a decade of technology sales leadership and commercial experience. Prior to his new role, Rob was most recently responsible for building out the finance portfolio and leading government accounts at TikTok, and also held roles at Google. Rob is passionate about exploring the endless creative possibilities for clients to reach a vital audience in a way that speaks their language and drives commercial impact. At Snap, Rob will lead on finance and government verticals.

Bethany Rao-Davies has been appointed as Senior Account Manager at Snap Inc. Before her new role, Bethany spent over three years at TikTok as Team Lead of Strategic Sales and New Business, based in Sydney. Bethany is excited to implement innovative strategies to drive impact for brands of all sizes through the creative resources and digital ad landscape. She will be partnering closely with Dan King working across Snap’s partners in the CPG and QSR space.

Sarah Ding has joined Snap Inc. as Account Manager working across mid-market sales. Sarah previously spent two years at Pinterest as an ANZ SMB Account Manager, and prior to that, she was an Inside Sales Analyst at Accenture. Sarah is excited to be a part of Snap Inc.’s momentum and building valuable relationships with clients.

Snapchat reaches 80 per cent of 13-24 year olds and 75 per cent of 13-34 year olds across Australia. While Snapchat is loved by Generation Z, almost 45 per cent of Australian Snapchatters are 25 years or older. Australian Snapchatters open the app an average of 40 times per day and 60 per cent of the app’s Australian community interact with Augmented Reality (AR) Lenses on Snapchat daily, to express themselves creatively, have fun, and buy products from their favourite brands.