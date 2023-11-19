Sky News Cancels Christmas Party A Year-On From Chris Smith Debacle

Sky News has banned Christmas parties, with a spokesperson confirming that the broadcaster will be hosting office luncheons instead.

The Sydney Morning Herald has reported that not only is the broadcaster ditching the office party, but it is advising managers to not endorse going on to drink after the office luncheons.

The change comes nearly a year after Chris Smith was sacked after making lewd comments to a female member of staff at Sky’s Christmas Party.

The festive after-party event was held at the Establishment Bar in Sydney last year. The event began at the Ivy at midday and then moved onto the Establishment bar at 5 pm.

A Sky News Australia spokesperson told B&T at the time, “The person involved has been suspended while an investigation into the allegations is undertaken.

“The welfare of our staff is our absolute priority. We have a zero-tolerance approach to inappropriate conduct and take these allegations very seriously.

“There will be no further comment while the investigation is carried out.”

It was not the first time Smith has been accused of misconduct at an office party. In 2009 he was suspended from 2GB’s afternoon programme after being accused of being inappropriate.