SIXT Australia Driving Australians To Their Next Event Via Ticketek Partnership

SIXT Australia has announced a Partnership with Ticketek as more Australians than ever choose to travel interstate for sporting events and concerts.

SIXT Australia and Ticketek will deliver a seamless experience for customers booking tickets to events and concerts across Australia. After purchasing tickets, customers who need to hire a vehicle will be provided with the option to book a vehicle for their trip through the SIXT Australia website.

Through this partnership, SIXT customers will be able to take advantage of special rates from SIXT Australia for a hire car, following the purchase of an event ticket through Ticketek.

SIXT Australia CEO, Matthew Beattie, said he was proud to partner with Australia’s leading ticketing and Events company to better connect customers to vehicles when and where they need it. “AT SIXT, we see this partnership as a fantastic opportunity to connect Australians deciding to travel to see their favourite band or see their sporting heroes in action with a quality vehicle at a quality price.

“This strategic partnership between SIXT and Ticketek ensures a seamless car rental experience, whether you’re flying to a major event in a capital city or driving through regional Australia, making every moment of your journey unforgettable.” Beattie said.

“Ticketek is delighted to Partner with SIXT Australia – one of Australia’s most trusted and reliable brands, to offer its customers special rates when they hire a rental vehicle to travel to and from some of the biggest live Events across the country,” said Ticketek owner, TEG Group’s chief executive officer, Geoff Jones.

“We look forward to elevating the live experience for fans by making travel easier, more cost effective and accessible than ever before.”

The offer will be available for Ticketek customers from today.