Silverpush Strengthens Global Presence With Jarryd Gaggin Leading Expansion Into Australia

Silverpush has announced the appointment of Jarryd Gaggin as national sales director for Australia. Gaggin brings 15 years of diverse media experience as a trusted advisor across a range of traditional and digital channels. Over the past six years, his leadership in sales has helped grow some of the market’s leading AdTech companies, making him an invaluable addition to the team.

In his new role, Gaggin will lead Silverpush’s sales strategy in Australia, focusing on expanding the brand’s local presence and building market awareness. He will play a key role in driving growth and ensuring that Silverpush’s innovative AI-driven solutions—including hyper-contextual targeting, interactive video, and conversational AI-based chatbots—resonate with Australian brands.

“The Australian market presents significant opportunities, particularly for brands leveraging video to communicate their message,” said Gaggin. “However, challenges such as brand safety, scalability, fragmentation, effective targeting, and cross-channel measurement still persist. That’s where Silverpush can help, with our comprehensive, end-to-end solutions offering brand-safe, contextually relevant, and interactive video solutions across major platforms like YouTube, online video, Meta, and CTV”.

Gaggin is particularly enthusiastic about Silverpush’s contextual intelligence solution. He states, “Our advanced AI-powered technology can identify key elements and even emotional tone within the videos. This allows us to place your ads in front of the right audience, on the right platform, at exactly the right moment, leading to better results”.

The market response has been extremely positive, with some of Australia’s biggest advertisers already signing up to utilse Silverpush’s offerings, including Mirrors, Parallels, and Crafters. “Silverpush is the best AdTech company you probably haven’t heard of yet,” Jarryd remarks confidently. He believes that by raising awareness and driving adoption of Silverpush’s solutions, the company will not only enhance brand safety and effectiveness but also provide a clear competitive edge to its partners. “It’s amazing to be part of a company with a genuine point of difference, and I’m excited to help Australian brands achieve exceptional advertising results, as seen with brands and agencies who have worked with Silverpush in over 20 markets across the globe,” he adds.

Silverpush is a global leader in contextual advertising technology, dedicated to helping advertisers deliver creative and impactful ad campaigns without the use of personal data. With a presence in multiple countries, Silverpush continues to innovate and lead the way in the future of digital advertising.